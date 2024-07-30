Sport Editors Choice

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30

By David Isaacson in Paris - 30 July 2024
Henri Schoeman celebrating after winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Henri Schoeman celebrating after winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

South Africans in action on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics:

Tuesday July 30

Swimming

Heats

Matthew Sates — 200m butterfly (11am)

Semifinals (8.42pm) 

Triathlon*

Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle — individual (8am) 

Rowing

Paige Badenhorst — single scull quarterfinals (9.30am)

Hockey

Men: South Africa v Germany (10.30am)

Badminton

Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (2pm)

Rugby sevens

Women's placing matches (2.30pm to 8pm)

* The men's triathlon has been postponed to Wednesday. Read more here.

subscribe

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read