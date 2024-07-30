Sport Editors Choice
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30
South Africans in action on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics:
Tuesday July 30
Swimming
Heats
Matthew Sates — 200m butterfly (11am)
Semifinals (8.42pm)
Triathlon*
Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle — individual (8am)
Rowing
Paige Badenhorst — single scull quarterfinals (9.30am)
Hockey
Men: South Africa v Germany (10.30am)
Badminton
Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (2pm)
Rugby sevens
Women's placing matches (2.30pm to 8pm)
* The men's triathlon has been postponed to Wednesday. Read more here.