What else is happening on day 3 of the Paris Games?

The action at the Olympic Games is set to heat up along with the Paris weather on Monday, when 19 gold medals will be up for grabs.

All eyes will be on the Bercy Arena, where the first medals in artistic gymnastics will be awarded in the men's team competition.

Five golds are on the line at the swimming, while Olympic champions will also be crowned in shooting, diving, equestrian, mountain biking, skateboarding, archery, judo, fencing and canoe slalom.

MCINTOSH LOOKS TO MAKE HER MARK AT SWIMMING

Having won her first Olympic medal with a silver in the 400m freestyle, Canadian teen sensation Summer McIntosh has the chance to claim her first gold in the women's 400m individual medley.

A twice world champion in the event, the 17-year-old made the world record her own in May, but American Katie Grimes also has a point to prove after two silver medals at the worlds.

Gold medals will also be on the line in the men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke finals as well as the women's 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke title deciders.

American Robert Finke also begins his title defence in the heats of the rarely seen 800m freestyle, which is being held for only the third time in Olympic history.