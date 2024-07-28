Tatjana on track for Olympic gold, Pieter hunting backstroke medal

Tatjana Smith took pole position for the Olympic 100m breaststroke final on Monday night after posting the fastest time of the semifinals at the incredible La Defense Arena in Paris on Sunday night.

She insisted she was feeling no nerves and then, almost to prove her statement, she stayed in the mixed zone with South African journalists to watch her Tuks teammate Pieter Coetzé in the 100m backstroke semifinals on a TV set in the arena.

She cheered him on heartily as he clocked a 52.63sec African record to qualify joint third-fastest overall.

Two pool medals on one day would be a first for South Africa at the Olympics. Also in contention for Team South Africa on Monday is mountain-biker Alan Hatherly in the men’s cross-country race in the afternoon.

Smith touched the wall in 1min 05.00sec — the exact same time she had managed in the morning heats — the second-fastest time of her career, slower only than the 1:04.82 Olympic record she swam at Tokyo 2020.

“I’m grateful to be swimming much faster times. I think most of all it is not even about the time anymore for me, it's enjoying the experience and I’m having so much more fun and having a crowd,” said Smith, who competed in Japan without fans because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.