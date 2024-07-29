Salzwedel ready to test his mettle at Worlds
Eastern Cape youngster set to take on best cyclists at championships in China
Overcoming the world's best junior cyclists will be the only thing on cyclist Zane Salzwedel’s mind when he suits up for the 2024 UCI Junior World Track Championships in China next month.
The East London-based junior men’s competitor is one of two riders from the Eastern Cape, the other being Gqeberha's Rhys Burrell, with both set to take on the global event in Luoyang, China, from August 21-25...
