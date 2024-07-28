South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on July 29:
Equestrian
Alex Peternell — eventing individual jumping qualifier and final (11am).
Rugby sevens
Women: Great Britain v South Africa (2pm) + quarterfinals/placings.
Cycling
Alan Hatherly — men’s cross country (2.10pm).
Badminton
Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm).
Hockey
Women: South Africa v Argentina (5.30pm).
Surfing
Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 3 (7pm).
Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 3 (11.48pm).
Swimming
Finals
Pieter Coetzé — 100m backstroke final (9.19pm).
Tatjana Smith — 100m breaststroke final (9.25pm).
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 29
Image: Piotr Staron/Getty Images
