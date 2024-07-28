Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 29

29 July 2024
David Isaacson
Sports reporter
Alan Hatherly in action at the world championships in Glasgow last year.
Alan Hatherly in action at the world championships in Glasgow last year.
Image: Piotr Staron/Getty Images

South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on July 29:

Equestrian

Alex Peternell — eventing individual jumping qualifier and final (11am).

Rugby sevens

Women: Great Britain v South Africa (2pm) + quarterfinals/placings.

Cycling

Alan Hatherly — men’s cross country (2.10pm).

Badminton

Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm).

Hockey

Women: South Africa v Argentina (5.30pm).

Surfing

Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 3 (7pm).

Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 3 (11.48pm).

Swimming

Finals

Pieter Coetzé — 100m backstroke final (9.19pm).

Tatjana Smith — 100m breaststroke final (9.25pm).

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read