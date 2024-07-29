Sport

Malusi secures hat-trick, Nel wins back-to-back in Kiwane 14km

Runners beat their 2023 times

Premium
By BOB NORRIS - 29 July 2024

The third running of the annual Kiwane Resort 14km, presented by BCM Athletics Club, was won by Yanga Malusi of Real Gijimas in 45:48.

It was his third consecutive victory, and 1:01 faster than his win in 2023...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read