Madibaz quartet graduate Cucsa Games with distinction
Image: SUPPLIED
The experience gained by two Mandela University netballers who represented the national student team at the Confederation of Universities and Colleges Sports Association (Cucsa) Games will stand the institution in good stead for the upcoming Varsity Netball tournament.
Madibaz skipper Mothira Mohammad and Hanniska van Vuuren were part of the gold medal-winning side that beat Zimbabwe 96-30 in the final in Pretoria recently.
Mohammad, who turned out on wing and goal attack, said it had been “extra special” to have been recognised at international level for a second time.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
She has been working with coach Nolan Bentley since her selection for the 2023 USSA squad and he has helped her play with more intensity, getting the basics right and remaining calm in the heat of the moment.
“That has made me a better player.”
Phiri felt her story was an example to her peers.
“I always encourage students to find something to do, whether it be joining a society or playing sport. Find what works for you and give it your best.”
For chess master-in-the-making Letsebe, the Games proved a revelation.
“I did not expect to make the team, so it has been an interesting journey. The tournament showed me what areas need work.”
One of these was his “chess psychology” and another the “pressure of playing longer games”.
Letsebe explained that he was used to playing a faster version of the game.
“So that is something I will be working on going forward, learning how to handle the situation when you have more time to think.” — Full Stop Communications
