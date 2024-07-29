The chilly cold snap did little to dampen the enthusiasm at PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday evening at round 5 of the Regional Championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and PEOTR as well as round 7 of the PEOTR Club Championship.
With the DO4SA Nationals less than two months away, the drivers and teams are working flat out to ensure that their cars are in tip-top condition.
Young Malan Walters was the surprise package of the night in the Hot Rod class, upstaging his mentor Jaco Aylward with a mature drive to secure second place overall behind the legendary Piet Scheepers.
Jason Brink edged out SA champion Marthinus Muller in the 1660 Modified Saloon class and Rimon Landman starred in the 2.1 Modified class, beating the more fancied Malcolm Els and securing the much-sought-after Driver-of-the-Day award for his efforts.
Class winners:
Junior Hot Rods: 1. EC185 Quade de Lange 2. C326 Justin Fourie 3. C723 Ciska Bernardo
1600 Saloons: 1. EC78 Keegan Ellard 2. C515 Deon Kretzmann 3. E48 Micaela Kotze
1660 Modified Saloons: 1. C73 Jason Brink 2. SA1 Marthinus Muller 3. C126 Jason Drake
2.1 Modified Saloons: 1. E154 Rimon Landman 2. EC85 Malcolm Els 3. E49 Johan Knoesen
Hot Rods: 1. C23 Piet Scheepers 2. G43 Malan Walters 3. E28 Jaco Aylward
Super 6’s: 1. EC67 Andries Olwagen 2. C722 Gerhard Grundlingh 3. C140 Jabe de Kock
Heavy Metals: 1. C93 Johan Schoeman 2. E71 Neville Ellard 3. C96 Dane van Tonder
V8 American Saloons: 1. E97 Juan-Mario Roesstorff 2. EC48 Ruzanne Jansen 3. C21 Wayne Holland.
HeraldLIVE
Hot racing warms crowd at chilly PE Oval Track Raceway
Enthusiastic support for regional and club championship action
Image: Peter Henning/EC Oval Race Pics
The chilly cold snap did little to dampen the enthusiasm at PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday evening at round 5 of the Regional Championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and PEOTR as well as round 7 of the PEOTR Club Championship.
With the DO4SA Nationals less than two months away, the drivers and teams are working flat out to ensure that their cars are in tip-top condition.
Young Malan Walters was the surprise package of the night in the Hot Rod class, upstaging his mentor Jaco Aylward with a mature drive to secure second place overall behind the legendary Piet Scheepers.
Jason Brink edged out SA champion Marthinus Muller in the 1660 Modified Saloon class and Rimon Landman starred in the 2.1 Modified class, beating the more fancied Malcolm Els and securing the much-sought-after Driver-of-the-Day award for his efforts.
Class winners:
Junior Hot Rods: 1. EC185 Quade de Lange 2. C326 Justin Fourie 3. C723 Ciska Bernardo
1600 Saloons: 1. EC78 Keegan Ellard 2. C515 Deon Kretzmann 3. E48 Micaela Kotze
1660 Modified Saloons: 1. C73 Jason Brink 2. SA1 Marthinus Muller 3. C126 Jason Drake
2.1 Modified Saloons: 1. E154 Rimon Landman 2. EC85 Malcolm Els 3. E49 Johan Knoesen
Hot Rods: 1. C23 Piet Scheepers 2. G43 Malan Walters 3. E28 Jaco Aylward
Super 6’s: 1. EC67 Andries Olwagen 2. C722 Gerhard Grundlingh 3. C140 Jabe de Kock
Heavy Metals: 1. C93 Johan Schoeman 2. E71 Neville Ellard 3. C96 Dane van Tonder
V8 American Saloons: 1. E97 Juan-Mario Roesstorff 2. EC48 Ruzanne Jansen 3. C21 Wayne Holland.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport