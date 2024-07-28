Schedule of South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Sunday:
Day 2, Sunday July 28
Gymnastics
Caitlin Rooskrantz — women’s qualification (9.30am)
Fencing
Harry Saner — men’s epee (10am to 8pm onwards 9.20pm)
Equestrian
Alex Peternell — eventing individual cross country (10.30am)
Rowing
John Smith, Chris Baxter — men’s pair heats (11am)
Swimming
Heats (11am): Tatjana Smith (women’s 100m breaststroke); Pieter Coetzé (men’s 100m backstroke); Aimee Canny (women’s 200m freestyle)
Evening semifinals kick off at 8.30pm
Skateboarding
Boipelo Awuah — street prelims (noon), final (5pm)
Hockey
Women: Australia v South Africa (12.45pm)
Men: South Africa v Great Britain (8.15pm)
Cycling
Candice Lill — women’s cross country (2.10pm)
Rugby sevens
Women: Australia v South Africa (4pm); Ireland v South Africa (7pm)
Surfing
Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 2 (7pm)
Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 2 (11.48pm)
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 28
Sports reporter
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
