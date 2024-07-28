Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 28

28 July 2024
David Isaacson
Sports reporter
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Schedule of South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Sunday:

Day 2, Sunday July 28

Gymnastics

Caitlin Rooskrantz — women’s qualification (9.30am)

Fencing

Harry Saner — men’s epee (10am to 8pm onwards 9.20pm)

Equestrian

Alex Peternell — eventing individual cross country (10.30am)

Rowing

John Smith, Chris Baxter — men’s pair heats (11am)

Swimming

Heats (11am):  Tatjana Smith (women’s 100m breaststroke); Pieter Coetzé (men’s 100m backstroke); Aimee Canny (women’s 200m freestyle)

Evening semifinals kick off at 8.30pm

Skateboarding

Boipelo Awuah — street prelims (noon), final (5pm)

Hockey

Women: Australia v South Africa (12.45pm)

Men: South Africa v Great Britain (8.15pm)

Cycling

Candice Lill — women’s cross country (2.10pm)

Rugby sevens

Women: Australia v South Africa (4pm); Ireland v South Africa (7pm)

Surfing

Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 2 (7pm)

Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 2 (11.48pm)

