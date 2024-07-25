Gsport urges public to nominate awards candidates

Momentum gsport Awards organisers have urged the public to nominate deserving candidates for 2024’s 19th edition.
More than 300 nominations have already been submitted for the highly anticipated 2024 awards, which are Africa’s premier platform for celebrating women in sport.
As the 19th edition of this event approaches, the excitement in the industry is rising.
Nominations for the awards close on Women’s Day, August 9, offering the public a unique opportunity to recognise women who are making waves in the sport.
This year’s theme is particularly poignant as SA celebrates 30 Years of Freedom, highlighting the progress and achievements of women in sport over the past three decades.
The #gsport19 campaign invites everyone to play a part in determining who will be celebrated on the gsport Awards stage in Johannesburg in September.
In 2023, Momentum Athlete of the Year was awarded to Andile Dlamini, the stellar Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.
Previous recipients include Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Nixon and Lara van Niekerk.
There are 20 public categories open for nominations, recognising the contributions of athletes, administrators, media, sponsors, supporters and coaches who collectively advance women’s sports.
Kass Naidoo, founder of gsport, said: “We are thrilled to see new names emerging from all corners of the country.
“It’s exciting to think about new faces owning their success at the Momentum gsport Awards in September.
“Each year, we urge the public to nominate their community heroes who are driving women’s sport forward.
“These awards are about celebrating fresh talent and ensuring the tireless efforts of women in sport receive the recognition they truly deserve.
“This is the power of recognition.”
Momentum brand marketing executive head Qhawekazi Mdikane emphasised Momentum's commitment.
“Momentum is proud to be a partner to the gsport Awards for the past five years, an initiative to celebrate and recognise SA’s top female athletes.
“We are committed to advocating for gender-balanced sponsorship strategies in sports to address the challenges faced by women in sports such as gender bias and lack of financial support.
“Through our One More Fan campaign, we encourage fans to watch women’s sport and we lobby other corporates to support women’s sports financially.
“It is only by supporting women’s sports through a growing fan base that can make their sport commercially visible by attracting more media coverage and as a result, more sponsors.”
The public is urged to nominate deserving candidates to help uncover new icons and role models through Africa’s longest-running women’s sports recognition platform.
Visit the gsport website (gsport.co.za/nominations) to submit nominations — gsport
