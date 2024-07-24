Nkanyani aiming for gold at U20 Champs
EP track runner honing his skills ahead of Peru meeting
Eastern Province Athletics track runner Ntiyiso Nkanyani will use the next couple of weeks to fine-tune his skills ahead of a maiden appearance at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Peru in August.
The 19-year-old put on a fine display of 400m hurdle running as he dipped more than two seconds under the qualification standard required to be eligible for selection. ..
