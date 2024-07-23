Team Mzansi on the hunt for medals

With less than 72 hours remaining before the Olympic Torch reaches its final destination at the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, Team Mzansi’s 147-member squad is motivated to produce some medal-winning performances.
Competing across 19 sporting codes, it will be the nation’s ninth consecutive appearance at the Games in the post-apartheid era and 21st overall in Summer Olympic history.
Unfortunately, Eastern Cape sprinter Luxolo Adams will not be in Paris, with Athletics SA reaffirming this in a letter to Sascoc last week.
This announcement came despite the athlete threatening to challenge his removal and minister Gayton McKenzie insisting that Adams “will go”.
In an article published by the City Press on Sunday, ASA was blunt in its assessment of Adams’ current physical condition, saying the speedster “was not in good physical shape after his serious injury and his current ranking does not justify his inclusion in the squad”.
With the exclusion of Adams, there are still several athletes and coaches from the Bay and surrounds, across eight sporting disciplines.
Jeffreys Bay-born Selvyn Davids will captain the Blitzboks side which includes former Southern Kings star Siviwe Soyizwapi, while Kariega’s Byrhandre Dolf will lace up for the women’s Sevens side.
Ongeziwe Mali and Edith Molikoe, who were both schooled in Gqeberha, will turn out for the women’s field hockey side, while Cheslyn Gie was named the head coach of the men’s squad.
Gqeberha’s Kaylene Corbett will make her second Olympic Games appearance after qualifying for the women’s 200m breaststroke event.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Michaela Whitebooi is another Games returnee when she takes to the judo mats to fight for gold.
J-Bay surfer Matthew McGillivray, Gqeberha triathlete Jamie Riddle and Makhanda speed climber Aniya Holder, alongside SA climbing head coach Jay-D Muller, will make their debuts at the 2024 Parisian showpiece.
Ikhamva Athletics Club head coach Michael Mbambani will lead SA’s marathon squad, leaving him as the only representative in the track and field section after Adams’ exclusion.
Gold medallists will be awarded R400,000, with the coach receiving R100,000.
Silver medallists will earn R200,000 and R50,000, while the bronze medal payouts will be R75,000 and R25,000 for the athlete and coach, respectively.
In June, Sascoc president Barry Hendricks set a target of five medals, half of the 10 medals they brought back from the 2016 Games in Rio, believing the incentives will inspire athletes to push harder for the podium spots.
“We stand a chance of getting five medals but we are not too fixated on whether it’s gold, silver or bronze.
“If you look at the way our swimmers have performed in the lead-up to the Games, you can see we stand a good chance.
“Athletics also has had a good run, but we are encouraged by other codes as well,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Team Mzansi on the hunt for medals
Image: SEAN M HAFFEY/GETTY IMAGES
