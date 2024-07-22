Nelson Mandela Bay’s Holder primed to take on the world

As the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics draws closer, Gqeberha speed climber Aniya Holder has left no stone unturned in her attempt to be in peak physical condition.
The 22-year-old climber will make her debut at the Games, which gets under way in Paris on Friday.
She will compete in the designated speed events, alongside teammate Joshua Bruyns, while Lauren Mukheibir and Mel Janse van Rensburg will contest the combined Boulder and Lead events.
Holder arrived in France about two weeks ago and has been fine-tuning her skills.
She competed in two International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup events to stay sharp and keep her competitive edge alive.
Competition climbing at the 2024 Summer Olympics is scheduled to run from August 5-10 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Saint-Denis.
It is returning to the programme for the second time since the sport’s official debut three years earlier in Tokyo 2020.
The total number of medal events will double from two in the previous edition, separating the boulder-and-lead tandem from the speed format.
Paris 2024 will witness a significant rise in the number of sport climbers that competed in Tokyo 2020, expanding the roster from 40 to 68.
In a reel posted on her Instagram account earlier in July, Holder gave her followers some insight into the rigours of the sport as she highlighted what her morning routine would look like as she prepared for the showpiece.
Holder, who is based in Nelson Mandela Bay and is a Valley Crag Indoor Climbing Centre route setter, regularly travelled between the metro and Johannesburg to train at CityROCK JHB, the only Olympic Standard wall in the country.
She also spent the final few weeks of her preparations in Johannesburg before her departure for Europe.
Waking up at 4am every day, her training gets started at about 5am and lasts for about three hours, involving various techniques tailored specifically to her needs as an athlete.
Thereafter, she prepares a nutritious breakfast before continuing with her work for the day.
She said a key part of improving her speed when ascending a wall was to keep her weight as low as possible while maintaining strength.
“If you are too heavy, you have more weight to lug up the wall, but the lighter you are, the faster you can go,” she said.
“For breakfast, I have six scrambled eggs cooked in about 5g of butter, two rice cakes, some tea and 100g of berries.
“I want as much energy as I can but I don’t want to get heavier, so I’m trying to keep the weight low but the nutrition high.
“I am quite specific about measurements of the food, and finding the right nutritional balance comes through trial and error, finding out what works for you.
“The best nutrition I found is high protein and low carb, lots of fruit and vegetables, chicken and eggs, low red meat because I still want to be strong without my weight climbing too much,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Holder primed to take on the world
Image: Instagram/aniya_in_a_climbing_world
