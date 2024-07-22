Drama aplenty at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The spectators who arrived to watch round four of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship were treated to plenty of action and drama at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
The drama started early in the street and fine car class, when during the first race of the day the engine of George Vrey’s Opel Kadett expired, which resulted in him dropping oil on the track from turn one to turn five and leading to a lengthy delay as the marshals cleaned the track.
Sarah Benn in a BMW E36 put in a stunning performance to claim her first overall class win and was followed home by the impressive McLaren 650 of Barry Buchman in second and Ayrton Pilz in a Renault Clio RS in third.
Young Caden Weise had a busy day swapping between two wheels and four wheels and had a stunning debut drive in his Honda Ballade, posting impressive lap times which saw him finish in fourth place overall.
There were 17 starters in the Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge which caters for historic and classic type cars, along with open-top and retro cars.
The V8s of Chris Nell and Derek Boy were a sight to behold as they were chased by the very quick Caterham of Patrick Hanly as well as the immaculate Ford Escort of Wayne Botha.
Nell went on to take the overall win in his Ford Capri Perana after Derek Boy in his Chevy Can-Am spun in heats one and two while leading.
In the modified saloon class, Deon Neethling dominated in his Audi A4, winning all three heats after being pushed hard by Steven Phillips in his very quick VW Golf Mk1 and Kelsey Davidson in her VW SupaPolo.
On two wheels Keana Strode put in a masterful performance on his Kawasaki ZX6R, winning by the proverbial country mile from Dyllan Anderson in the open motorcycle class.
Donovan van der Merwe claimed victory in the unlimited class and Jamie Hall won the powersport class and Ethan Diener had a fantastic day, finishing first in the 300cc class.
The CBR 150 junior class was won by Craig Benn and the clubmans class by Ruan van Zyl.
The race day ended with a 45-minute endurance race, where Daniel Bright was back to his best in his Lotus 7, winning by 13 seconds. The index-of-performance award went to Timothy Ball in his BMW 328.
Overall results per class:
Coastal Challenge
Class A: 1 Chris Nell (Ford Capri), 2 Derek Boy (Chevrolet Can-Am)
Class B: 1 Wayne Botha
Class C: 1 Darryn Vice (Ford Anglia), 2 Rane Berry (Datsun Skyline), 3 Aidan Barnard (Opel Kadett)
Class D: 1 Neil Stephen (Ford Escort), 2 Pat Fourie (Nissan Maxima), 3rd Tiaan Kleinhans (Ford Escort)
Class E: 1 Ron Scott (Ford Escort)
Class X: 1 Johan Marais (VW Beetle)
Retro Classics: 1 Aubrey du Plessis (VW Golf), 2 Ian Oberholzer (Volvo 850)
Open Tops: 1 Patrick Hanly (Caterham S), 2 Alwyn Kretzmann (Lotus 7), 3 Winston Marais (Lotus 7)
Regional Modified Saloons
Class C: 1 Deon Neethling (Audi A4), 2 Steven Phillips (VW Golf), 3 Kelsey Davidson (VW Polo)
Class D: 1 Timothy Ball (BMW 328), 2 Greg Forword (BMW E36)
Class E: 1 Juan van Rooyen (VW Polo), 2 Jason Nell (VW Golf), 3 Andrew Meyer (VW Golf)
Class F: 1 Fred Ballinger (VW Polo)
45 Minute Endurance Race: 1 Daniel Bright (Lotus 7), 2 Timothy Ball (BMW 328), 3 Caden Weise (Honda Ballade)
Open Motorcycles
Unlimited class: 1 Donovan van der Merwe (BMW S1000RR), 2 Timothy Benn (Kawasaki ZX10)
600cc: 1 Keana Strode (Kawasaki ZX6R), 2 Dyllan Anderson (Yamaha R6)
Powersport: 1 Jamie Hall (Suzuki GSXR), 2 Shandin Thompson (Kawasaki ER650), 3 Meghan Hall (Kawasaki ER)
300cc: 1 Ethan Diener (KTM RC390), 2 Ashton Heidemann (KTM RC390), 3 Ruan van Zyl (KTM RC390)
CBR 150 Junior: 1 Craig Benn (Honda CBR), 2 Dylan Grobler (Honda CBR)
CBR150 Clubmans: 1 Ruan van Zyl (Honda CBR), 2 Kirsty Oberholzer (Honda CBR), 3 Kiara Potgieter (Honda CBR)
HeraldLIVE
Drama aplenty at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Spectators treated to thrilling action in round four of Algoa Motorsport Club Championship
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
The spectators who arrived to watch round four of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship were treated to plenty of action and drama at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
The drama started early in the street and fine car class, when during the first race of the day the engine of George Vrey’s Opel Kadett expired, which resulted in him dropping oil on the track from turn one to turn five and leading to a lengthy delay as the marshals cleaned the track.
Sarah Benn in a BMW E36 put in a stunning performance to claim her first overall class win and was followed home by the impressive McLaren 650 of Barry Buchman in second and Ayrton Pilz in a Renault Clio RS in third.
Young Caden Weise had a busy day swapping between two wheels and four wheels and had a stunning debut drive in his Honda Ballade, posting impressive lap times which saw him finish in fourth place overall.
There were 17 starters in the Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge which caters for historic and classic type cars, along with open-top and retro cars.
The V8s of Chris Nell and Derek Boy were a sight to behold as they were chased by the very quick Caterham of Patrick Hanly as well as the immaculate Ford Escort of Wayne Botha.
Nell went on to take the overall win in his Ford Capri Perana after Derek Boy in his Chevy Can-Am spun in heats one and two while leading.
In the modified saloon class, Deon Neethling dominated in his Audi A4, winning all three heats after being pushed hard by Steven Phillips in his very quick VW Golf Mk1 and Kelsey Davidson in her VW SupaPolo.
On two wheels Keana Strode put in a masterful performance on his Kawasaki ZX6R, winning by the proverbial country mile from Dyllan Anderson in the open motorcycle class.
Donovan van der Merwe claimed victory in the unlimited class and Jamie Hall won the powersport class and Ethan Diener had a fantastic day, finishing first in the 300cc class.
The CBR 150 junior class was won by Craig Benn and the clubmans class by Ruan van Zyl.
The race day ended with a 45-minute endurance race, where Daniel Bright was back to his best in his Lotus 7, winning by 13 seconds. The index-of-performance award went to Timothy Ball in his BMW 328.
Overall results per class:
Coastal Challenge
Class A: 1 Chris Nell (Ford Capri), 2 Derek Boy (Chevrolet Can-Am)
Class B: 1 Wayne Botha
Class C: 1 Darryn Vice (Ford Anglia), 2 Rane Berry (Datsun Skyline), 3 Aidan Barnard (Opel Kadett)
Class D: 1 Neil Stephen (Ford Escort), 2 Pat Fourie (Nissan Maxima), 3rd Tiaan Kleinhans (Ford Escort)
Class E: 1 Ron Scott (Ford Escort)
Class X: 1 Johan Marais (VW Beetle)
Retro Classics: 1 Aubrey du Plessis (VW Golf), 2 Ian Oberholzer (Volvo 850)
Open Tops: 1 Patrick Hanly (Caterham S), 2 Alwyn Kretzmann (Lotus 7), 3 Winston Marais (Lotus 7)
Regional Modified Saloons
Class C: 1 Deon Neethling (Audi A4), 2 Steven Phillips (VW Golf), 3 Kelsey Davidson (VW Polo)
Class D: 1 Timothy Ball (BMW 328), 2 Greg Forword (BMW E36)
Class E: 1 Juan van Rooyen (VW Polo), 2 Jason Nell (VW Golf), 3 Andrew Meyer (VW Golf)
Class F: 1 Fred Ballinger (VW Polo)
45 Minute Endurance Race: 1 Daniel Bright (Lotus 7), 2 Timothy Ball (BMW 328), 3 Caden Weise (Honda Ballade)
Open Motorcycles
Unlimited class: 1 Donovan van der Merwe (BMW S1000RR), 2 Timothy Benn (Kawasaki ZX10)
600cc: 1 Keana Strode (Kawasaki ZX6R), 2 Dyllan Anderson (Yamaha R6)
Powersport: 1 Jamie Hall (Suzuki GSXR), 2 Shandin Thompson (Kawasaki ER650), 3 Meghan Hall (Kawasaki ER)
300cc: 1 Ethan Diener (KTM RC390), 2 Ashton Heidemann (KTM RC390), 3 Ruan van Zyl (KTM RC390)
CBR 150 Junior: 1 Craig Benn (Honda CBR), 2 Dylan Grobler (Honda CBR)
CBR150 Clubmans: 1 Ruan van Zyl (Honda CBR), 2 Kirsty Oberholzer (Honda CBR), 3 Kiara Potgieter (Honda CBR)
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Rugby