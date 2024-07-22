Sport

Burrell relishing second appearance at World Champs

Promising 17-year-old one of two Eastern Cape cyclists picked for China event

By AMIR CHETTY - 22 July 2024

Getting his form up to international standard has been a key component for Gqeberha cyclist Rhys Burrell as he enters the final phase of preparations for the UCI Junior World Track Championships in China in August.

The 17-year-old rider is set to don the green and gold for a second time in as many years after also being selected to participate in the event...

