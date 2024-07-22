Burrell relishing second appearance at World Champs
Promising 17-year-old one of two Eastern Cape cyclists picked for China event
Getting his form up to international standard has been a key component for Gqeberha cyclist Rhys Burrell as he enters the final phase of preparations for the UCI Junior World Track Championships in China in August.
The 17-year-old rider is set to don the green and gold for a second time in as many years after also being selected to participate in the event...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.