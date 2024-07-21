‘It’s amazing’: Thriston Lawrence makes move to emulate Els, Player

Twelve years ago, South Africa's Thriston Lawrence competed in the Junior British Open at Fairhaven Golf Club days before his compatriot Ernie Els won the Open at nearby Royal Lytham.

On Saturday at Royal Troon, Lawrence made his own mark at the Major championship by carding a superb third-round six-under 65 to rocket into contention for the title.

The 27-year-old from Mbombela took advantage of calm early conditions as he covered the front nine in a sizzling six-under 30, and held firm with one more birdie and a single bogey as heavy rain swept across the Irish Sea.

“It's amazing,” four-time DP World Tour winner Lawrence said after finishing at three under — five strokes off the early lead. “I had perfect conditions on the front nine and just took full advantage of it.