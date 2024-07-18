Sports minister Gayton McKenzie vows Luxolo Adams will go to the Olympics

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has vowed to do everything in his power to ensure sprinter Luxolo Adams goes to the Olympics.

Adams, who has threatened legal action against Athletics South Africa (ASA), was dropped from Team South Africa last week for Wayde van Niekerk, and McKenzie said it was not fair because Adams had qualified to go to France.

“I have spoken to the presidents of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and ASA, telling them they must not demoralise young people.

“That boy comes from a village, and no matter what they think he did wrong, he deserves to go because he has qualified. They must include him in the trip because he inspires millions of young people in the village and province he comes from.”