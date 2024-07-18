Project 63 adds spice to Madibaz half marathon

Time will be of the essence when the region’s top road runners hit the tarmac at the second Madibaz 21.1km race on July 27.
The event, which starts at Nelson Mandela University’s south campus in Gqeberha, will sport an extra dimension this time around as a contingent from the Ikhamva Athletics Club targets a sub-63-minute performance.
With several important races on the horizon, club head Michael Mbambani said they wanted to use the half marathon as a high-level training opportunity.
They had offered incentives to club members crossing the finish line in under 63 minutes for additional motivation, he said.
To lay the foundation for a fast time, Nedbank runner Thabang Mosiako — third in the first edition — has been drafted as a pacemaker for ace Ikhamva runners Melikhaya Frans and Simon Sibeko.
If the conditions are favourable, Frans’s PB of 61:03 may just be on the chopping block, while Sibeko will be in the running to lower his best time of 62:55.
“The situation for our club runners is that they have not had a good half marathon to compete in this year,” Mbambani said.
“The NMB half marathon in June was run in atrocious weather.”
He said anyone who wanted to join the “Ikhamva Express” was welcome to hop on board on race day.
Madibaz Sport athletics manager Bernard Petersen said they were excited about the impact of “Project 63” on the race.
“We understand they will be in full flight so that really is something to look forward to.”
He believed it would be an incentive for all the top runners.
Defending men’s and women’s champions Andile Motwana and Refeloe Solomons will return for another bite at the Madibaz cherry.
Petersen identified Bongani Banda and Sicela Mashaba as the university’s best hopes for silverware among the men.
Chelsea Cooke, who finished in the top 20 at the 2024 Knysna Forest Half Marathon, was his pick to carry the torch in the women’s event.
Motwana ran the 2023 race in 1:06:53 to best Frans by just under three minutes. Solomons’ winning time was 1:26:39.
Petersen said feedback from participants after the inaugural event, which included a 10km run, prompted them to forge ahead in 2024.
“We had a very good turnout of more than 750 runners over the two distances and the response from everyone was extremely positive.”
While the courses are similar to those of last year, the organisers have added a kilometre of on-campus running.
It also made them a bit more user-friendly, Petersen said.
Runners can enter the 21.1km and 10km races on www.webtickets.co.za until July 23. Alternatively, they can do so at the Madibaz Athletics offices on the south campus.
Late entries will be accepted from 5pm to 7pm at registration and from 5am to 7am on race day.
The half marathon starts at 7am and the 10km at 7.30am. — Full Stop Communications
Project 63 adds spice to Madibaz half marathon
Image: SUPPLIED
Time will be of the essence when the region’s top road runners hit the tarmac at the second Madibaz 21.1km race on July 27.
The event, which starts at Nelson Mandela University’s south campus in Gqeberha, will sport an extra dimension this time around as a contingent from the Ikhamva Athletics Club targets a sub-63-minute performance.
With several important races on the horizon, club head Michael Mbambani said they wanted to use the half marathon as a high-level training opportunity.
They had offered incentives to club members crossing the finish line in under 63 minutes for additional motivation, he said.
To lay the foundation for a fast time, Nedbank runner Thabang Mosiako — third in the first edition — has been drafted as a pacemaker for ace Ikhamva runners Melikhaya Frans and Simon Sibeko.
If the conditions are favourable, Frans’s PB of 61:03 may just be on the chopping block, while Sibeko will be in the running to lower his best time of 62:55.
“The situation for our club runners is that they have not had a good half marathon to compete in this year,” Mbambani said.
“The NMB half marathon in June was run in atrocious weather.”
He said anyone who wanted to join the “Ikhamva Express” was welcome to hop on board on race day.
Madibaz Sport athletics manager Bernard Petersen said they were excited about the impact of “Project 63” on the race.
“We understand they will be in full flight so that really is something to look forward to.”
He believed it would be an incentive for all the top runners.
Defending men’s and women’s champions Andile Motwana and Refeloe Solomons will return for another bite at the Madibaz cherry.
Petersen identified Bongani Banda and Sicela Mashaba as the university’s best hopes for silverware among the men.
Chelsea Cooke, who finished in the top 20 at the 2024 Knysna Forest Half Marathon, was his pick to carry the torch in the women’s event.
Motwana ran the 2023 race in 1:06:53 to best Frans by just under three minutes. Solomons’ winning time was 1:26:39.
Petersen said feedback from participants after the inaugural event, which included a 10km run, prompted them to forge ahead in 2024.
“We had a very good turnout of more than 750 runners over the two distances and the response from everyone was extremely positive.”
While the courses are similar to those of last year, the organisers have added a kilometre of on-campus running.
It also made them a bit more user-friendly, Petersen said.
Runners can enter the 21.1km and 10km races on www.webtickets.co.za until July 23. Alternatively, they can do so at the Madibaz Athletics offices on the south campus.
Late entries will be accepted from 5pm to 7pm at registration and from 5am to 7am on race day.
The half marathon starts at 7am and the 10km at 7.30am. — Full Stop Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer