Classics set to rev it up at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Lovers of the blue oval are in for a treat this weekend at Aldo Scribante Raceway when no less than nine Fords will join a field of 22 other cars in the Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge.
The event caters to historic and classic cars and forms part of the Algoa Motorsport Regional and Club Championship.
Leading the charge will be the class-A V8 Capri of Port Alfred’s Chris Nell (Spannerworx Automotive), who will no doubt be pushed hard by the super-quick class-B Escorts of Nick Davidson (Stu Davidson & Sons) and East London’s Wayne Botha.
Well-known East London racing driver Neil Stephen (Vision Yachts/Hi-Tech Doors) will once again be involved in the highly competitive class-C battle and will be up against the immaculate Anglia of Darryn Vice (Hi-Tech Doors/Le Mans Auto Services) as well as the class-D Escorts of Barry Spriggs (Electro Plating Services/ Lochners Biltong Walmer), Tiaan Kleinhans (Ferobrake), Ron Scott (Stu Davidson & Sons) and the Anglia of Johan Marais (Syrabix).
Adding to the action will be the Team CCR Racing V8 Chevy Can-Am of Derek Boy (Spannerworx Automotive), the lightning-fast Volvo 850 of Ian Oberholzer (Ai Communications/Rezlo Racing), the Caterham of Patrick Hanly (Airvan Africa) and the Syrabix Recycling Lotus 7’s of Pikkie Marais and Alwyn Kretzmann.
Many of these drivers will be using this event to prepare for round six of the championship that will take place on September 14, where they will be joined by about 60 cars from the Western Cape as the Ford & Friends Challenge will be adding to the action, along with the fiercely competitive GTI Racing Challenge, as well as VW Rookie Cup.
Jeandre’ Marais will no doubt be happy to use this Saturday to practise for the GTI Challenge in his Summit Racing VW Polo, but also for the next round of the Astron Energy Polo Cup Championship that forms part of next weekend’s Extreme Festival at the historic Grand Prix Circuit in East London.
He will be driving his Summit Challenge car in the regional modified saloon class, which has a strong field of 21 entries, and where he should have a realistic chance of taking the overall win.
Kelsey Davidson will be in the Stu Davidson & Sons VW SupaPolo, where she will be in the mix with the BMW 328i of Timothy Ball (Champion Motors), the Opel Supercar of defending modified saloon champion Tom Hugo (Algoa Grand Prix Indoor Karting), Gerald Beech (TAG Solvent Products) in his Opel Tigra and Deon Neethling (BRD Racing) in his Audi A4.
Included in this Saturday’s race programme along with open motorcycles and CBR 150 motorcycles is a Street & Fine Car class that caters for road-going cars that are run on a handicap system and is seen as a stepping stone for drivers wanting to get into mainstream racing.
Making their debuts in the class are Barry Buchman in a McLaren 650S, Hannes Bekker in a Subaru WRS STI, as well young Caden Weise, who was seriously injured in a motocross training accident in April and will be behind the wheel of a Honda Ballade (Solid Pave).
Weise will also be in action on a motorcycle competing in the CBR150 class.
Racing is scheduled to get under way at 10am on Saturday and will culminate with a 45-minute endurance race for cars, starting at 4.15pm.
July events:
20: Border Motocross Club Championship — round six; Algoa Motorsport Club Championship — round four at Aldo Scribante Raceway
26-27: National Extreme Festival round five in East London
27: Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway; Off-Road Racing at Innibos — round one; Rhino Night Relay Motorcycle Enduro at Sam’s Enduro Track
HeraldLIVE
Classics set to rev it up at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Many drivers will be using the event to prepare for round six of the championship
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
