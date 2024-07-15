Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles champion Kgothatso “KG” Montjane says her success will inspire her to do well at the Paris Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
Montjane and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji beat Dutch duo Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Montjane is now a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion and was also a champion last year at the US Open where she also partnered with Kamiji.
As she switches her focus to the Paralympics, Montjane said she is looking forward to flying the South African flag high and that the win at Wimbledon was what she needed to boost her confidence.
“Going into the Paralympics with this win is such a great motivation, it is exactly what I needed before the games. It is such a great morale and confidence booster,” Montjane told the media after she arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.
Wheelchair tennis ace now tuned for Paralympics
Wimbledon triumph exactly what Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane needed
“Overall, looking at my performance from the past two weeks I'm really happy with that. I feel like that is what I needed and I can carry this feeling and motivation into the Paralympics.
“The focus is directly shifting to the Paralympics and there is no moment to indulge and celebrate this one. It's time to move to the next one.”
The wheelchair tennis star, who made history in 2018 when she became the first South African woman to compete at Wimbledon, added that she was satisfied to get a victory against De Groot, who is number one in the world rankings.
“It is satisfying to beat De Groot and her partner in the finals because they have dominated quite a lot,” she said.
“If it can take one of us as players to stop her from clinching the Grand Slam, it is better. I'm glad we pulled through to make sure she doesn't take it home.”
With another title to her name, Montjane hopes she will attract more sponsors in the future and revealed she spends a lot of money going to tournaments while she doesn't get her returns.
“It is important for us to get sponsors because we spend more money going to other tournaments than we get in the Grand Slam. Sponsors need to support us because it is like we are working on a loss.
“We spend a lot of money and we are grateful for all the sponsors that I have because what they are bringing to the table I'm able to go out and compete.”
