Victory Raceway event held in perfect conditions

The seventh round of Victory Raceway’s Club Championship was held in perfect racing conditions on Saturday evening with many of the drivers commenting on the fantastic track surface which continues to be improved upon as the National Championships approach on September 20 and 21.
Young Oudtshoorn-based driver JP du Plessis dominated the Junior Hot Rod winning all three heats plus the final, with Quade de Lange finishing second and Tyde Geddes in third.
The heavy metal class saw Pierre van der Berg back to his best, having to put up a strong performance against Neville Ellard who hounded him all night until a damaged CV joint put paid to Ellard’s chances in the final, allowing East London visitor Aubrey Goddard to capitalise and finish in second place overall with Ellard limping home in third.
In the very competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class, Marthinus Muller continued to set the pace, saving his best for the final where he streaked off into the distance to win comfortably from Ruhan Terblanche who put in a solid performance to finish in second place after a ding-dong battle with Colin Whiteley who was third.
Damon Miles is almost able to call the 2.1 Modified class his own after stretching his lead in the championship with yet another full house of wins, beating Bianca Westraadt into second and Christiaan de Jager in third.
Jaco Aylward in the very quick Hot Rod class suffered mechanical gremlins early on in the evening, allowing George driver Sydney van Rensburg to showcase his skills taking overall victory and the “Most Promising Driver” award.
Aylward managed to recover and finish in second overall from third-placed Nandor Kleyweght.
In the absence of Championship leader Daniel Renison in the evenly matched 1600 saloon class, Keegan Ellard put up a great show under constant pressure from Dion Kretzmann who was second just ahead of third-placed Stephan la Cante.
The action-packed evening ended on a high as Pieta Victor stormed to overall victory in the V8 American Saloon class getting the better of Juan Roesstorff and the ever-improving Rohan van Vuuren.
The eighth round of the 11-round Victory Raceway Club Championship takes place on August 3.
HeraldLIVE
Victory Raceway event held in perfect conditions
Image: Peter Henning
HeraldLIVE
