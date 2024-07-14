Unbeaten run sees Madibaz return to Ussa hockey top division

The Madibaz men’s hockey team will return to the premier division of the University Sports SA tournament in 2025 after producing a cohesive effort to win the B section in Johannesburg last week.
The Mandela University outfit were unbeaten in their five games, capping off the week with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Free State University on Friday.
They finished on 15 points, six ahead of second-placed Kovsies.
For coach Cheslyn Gie and the squad, it was a case of mission accomplished after missing out in 2023.
“Being back in the A section means that we not only put our university back on the map, but the Eastern Cape as well,” Gie, the national men’s coach for the Paris Olympics said.
“This will help us with recruitment and also to showcase the talented players we have in the province.”
The Madibaz mentor praised how his youthful squad handled the demands of the competition and indicated that they would now look at several aspects as they plan their assault for next year.
“We will definitely look at bolstering our squad and try to keep most of our talented players in the province,” he said.
“We are also aware that we need to be much fitter and stronger to compete in the top section because we watched several A division matches to understand what lies ahead for us.”
With everyone in the B section striving for promotion, Gie knew that only meticulous preparation and an intensive fitness regime would help them across the line.
He felt one of the big indications that they were on the right track came when they beat Tshwane University of Technology 3-0.
“This showed how much the team have grown as we struggled against them in 2023.
“Then being able to control long periods of our match against the University of Western Cape and being able to withstand a late onslaught to win 4-3 showed a lot of character.”
Gie said the consistency they delivered during the week had been pleasing and just reward for their hard work.
“This will definitely boost the players’ confidence and I am hoping to see this confidence translate into good performances on the park.
“With seven first-years, we have a youthful squad and they still have much to learn going forward.”
He was also pleased with the influential role played by the senior members.
Goalkeeper Kamva Dyakala had “massive games” against UWC and Kovsies as he pulled off “some stunning saves”, a performance Gie rated as superior to 2023.
Zaakir Ensal, Sachin Padayachee, Gerhard Rockman and Basheer Ensal were others who had led from the front throughout, he said.
The Madibaz will now switch their attention to the Eastern Province premier league.
“We are still unbeaten and will be looking to use this USSA performance to launch a strong second half of the season.” — Full Stop Communications
Unbeaten run sees Madibaz return to Ussa hockey top division
NMU men cap off week with hard-earned win over Free State University
Image: Supplied
