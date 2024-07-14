Cross country series wraps up in superb conditions

The fourth and final league of the Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Legacy Series took place in superb running conditions at St Albans Correctional Services on Saturday.
In the men’s 4km, 19-year-old Aphelele September of Act Athletics Club, finished first in a time of 12 mins 51 secs, with 22-year-old Sibhohle Maqwara, of Nedbank Running Club, following closely behind in second position in 12:59.
Sakhe Mahote, 19, of Madibaz Athletics Club, ran third in 13:00.
In the men’s 10km, Zolani Mabongo, of Nedbank Running Club, crossed the finish line first in 33:11, followed by Divan du Plooy in second position, in 33:23.
Bongani Banda, running for Madibaz Athletics Club, finished third in 34:13.
Gqeberha athletes spoke out in support of cross country and the role it plays in their training programme.
“Cross country is something I have enjoyed doing since my school days, and it always helped me during my off seasons to build the extra stamina,” Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, said after claiming the women’s 4km title for the full series after a time 15:44 for last league event.
“I feel cross country plays an important role in my training programme because it helps build my strengths and speed for my road running events.
“It is definitely tougher than road running with surface changes, so it helps to build my focus on different techniques and just makes me stronger physically and mentally,”
Nell also came second in the fourth league women’s 10km race.
Nedbank's Refeloe Solomons uses cross country for her leg strength training.
“I include it in my speed session and an easy run on grass for my shorter distance road race’s speed like the 10-15 km”, Refeloe, who finished first in the women’s 10km with a time of 41:46 on Saturday, said.
Solomons also finished in second position in the women’s 4km, in 16:15.
“Cross country offers a welcome change from road running with good hill strength work,” a Kaitlyn Wolff, who runs for Achilles and finished third in the women’s 4km race in 16:51, said.
Top trail and Achilles road runner Leigh Callaghan, who came third in the women’s 10km with a time of 42:43, also shared her motivation.
“Cross country brings a fun element into my training — it’s something new for me as I last did it when I was in junior school. It has a great social aspect to it by bringing the little ones and the more experienced runners together.”
The EPA Cross Country Championships are at NMU on Saturday August 3 in preparation for the inter-provincial and national championships.
For more info, contact the EPA office on epa@pe.co.za or 041-374-2818. — EP LOC
