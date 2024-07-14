Bay’s discarded Adams mentally strong — coach Posthumus
Athlete has threatened to take legal action after being dropped from Olympic team
Eastern Province sprinter Luxolo Adams is mentally tough and will not let his exclusion from Team SA’s Olympic squad distract him from his purpose, his coach, Gerry Posthumus, said.
Posthumus was speaking exclusively to HeraldLIVE on Sunday after his track star Adams posted a statement on his social media on Friday in which he vowed to take legal action should he not be reinstated to the national team for the Paris Games, which begins later in July...
