Tributes and messages of condolence from high profile and ordinary South Africans are pouring in for former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala who passed away on Thursday at the age of 75.
The legendary Tshabalala, who was a respected coach, scout and administrator and worked at Orlando Pirates until his death, had been recovering after he was attacked and shot by burglars at his home in March.
Tshabalala was also a former Kaizer XI and Kaizer Chiefs player and the club’s technical director between 1996 and 2001.
EFF president Julius Malema was one of the politicians who sent their condolences.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the football community, especially to the Orlando Pirates family, as we mourn the loss of soccer legend Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala. Our hearts are heavy during this difficult time. Power to you, chair Khoza,” wrote Malema.
Malema, Jordaan, Sono, McKenzie, Chiefs lead tributes for 'Bra Stan' Tshabalala
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan led the tributes by saying Tshabalala made a huge contribution for the country and club level.
“I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to the family of Stanley Tshabalala and we are praying for them to be comforted. May God grant the family healing during this difficult time.
“This news is such a shock and Safa would like to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends and the club,” said Jordaan.
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie also extended condolences.
“We remember Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala on this sad day and pay tribute to his legacy and contribution that fostered many football talents and teams over several decades.”
Kaizer Chiefs issued a statement to pay their respects to their former player.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala. A former Kaizer XI and Kaizer Chiefs player, he was also the club’s technical director between 1996 and 2001.
“We convey our condolences to the Tshabalala family and Orlando Pirates and the South African football family at large. May his soul rest in peace,” said a statement from Chiefs.
“Dr Jomo Sono and the Cosmos family, players, supporters of Jomo Cosmos and the entire Ezenkosi family express their deepest condolences to the Tshabalala family, friends and colleagues as we mourn the loss of former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley 'Bra Stan' Tshabalala,” said Jomo Sono.
The government said Tshabalala inspired many people through his work.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala. His immense contributions to South African football and his unwavering commitment to the development of our nation's sports will forever be remembered.
“He inspired countless individuals with his passion, dedication and vision. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Rest well coach Tshabalala,” said the statement from government.
