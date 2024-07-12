EP men's A team advance to B section final

The Eastern Province men’s A team pulled off a solid win over Midlands A to advance to the final of the B section in the Growthpoint Interprovincial squash tournament in Cape Town on Thursday.
The team dropped only one match as they won 19-6 to cruise into what will be a testing final against Western Province B on Friday.
In the women’s Kaplan Cup, Western Province A are set to record their first triumph since 2013 after Eastern Province A beat second-placed Northerns A in a ferocious encounter on Thursday.
The EP outfit won 17-9 but it could so easily have gone the other way, with three of the five ties going the full distance.
In two of them, the EP players trailed their opponents as Jacqui Ryder fell behind 2-0 against Awande Malinga and Kacey-Leigh Dodd was 2-1 down against Helena Hudson.
Each time, though, EP found a way to victory and No 1 Hayley Ward secured the win with a 3-0 result against Kimberley McDonald.
Lara Patrick was the only winner for Northerns A, while Jordin Phillips put up a great fight against Bianca Keeley, finally losing 11-7 in the fifth game.
WP A go into the final day on 59 points, ahead of Northerns (41) and EP (39).
The EP men’s B side failed in their bid to reach the C section final when they were well beaten by Western Province C in the top four playoffs.
With WP winning all five matches, the best EP performance came from Ethan Richardson, who showed good fighting qualities in forcing Matthew Fehrsen to five games.
Richardson trailed 2-1 after losing the third 12-10, but refused to go away and levelled the match by taking the fourth game 11-4.
The WP man then got his bid back on track to win the final game 11-6, setting up a 20-3 victory for his team.
EP No 4 Lubabalo Mtotoyi also had his chances against Owen de Jager, shrugging off the loss of the first game when he won just one point to level the match.
But then his WP rival just had the edge in the remaining games, winning them both 12-10 for a 3-1 result.
The EP side will now play Midlands B in the third place playoff, with WP C and KwaZulu-Natal B contesting the final.
Results:
Women’s Kaplan Cup
Eastern Province A bt Northerns A 17-9 (EP first): Hayley Ward bt Kimberley McDonald 3-0 (12-10 11-3 11-8), Kacey-Leigh Dodd bt Helena Hudson 3-2 (9-11 11-6 7-11 12-10 11-3), Jacqui Ryder bt Awande Malinga 3-2 (8-11 8-11 11-8 11-4 12-10), Anlen Jarman lost to Lara Patrick 3-0 (11-6 11-5 11-3), Bianca Keeley bt Jordin Phillips 3-2 (11-6 13-15 11-6 5-11 11-7) Latest log: WP A 59 (3), Northerns A 41 (3), EP A 39 (3), Joburg Squash A 26 (4), SACD A 19 (3).
Men’s B section
Top four playoffs: EP A bt Midlands A 19-6 (EP first): Gerard Mitchell bt Justin Gouweloos 3-0, Jason le Roux lost to Daryn Pieters 3-2, Sips Mpini bt Luke McFarland 3-1, Thomas Southway bt Josuah van der Wath 3-1, Michael Donaldson bt Alan McGuigan 3-1.
Men’s C section
Top four playoffs: WP C bt EP B 20-3 (WP first): Matthew Fehrsen bt Ethan Richardson 3-2, Luke Stevens bt Liam Ford 3-0, Nhlanhla Genqe bt Rian Raubenheimer 3-0, Owen de Jager bt Lubabalo Mtotoyi 3-1, Thomas Boutall bt Julian Smith 3-0.
