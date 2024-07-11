Victory Raceway set for next round of championship

Victory Raceway will play host to the seventh round of their 11-round club championship on Saturday night and spectators are once again in for an action-packed evening.
The classes that will be in action are the V8 American Saloons, 1600 Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and 1660 Modifieds.
The multi-crowned dirt oval champion Pieta Victor enjoys a comfortable lead in the American Saloon class over Juan Roesstorff in second with the ever-improving Ruzanne Jansen in third place.
The 1600 Saloons is a closer affair with Daniel Renison on 451 points, just ahead of Keegan Ellard on 435 points in second and Deon Kretzmann on 333 points in third.
Kretzmann will no doubt be hoping to continue his fine run of form after finishing fifth overall in the National Rally championship that was held in the Longmore Forest last weekend.
The 1660 Modified Saloon class that comprises 21 competitors thus far in the championship sees SA champion Marthinus Muller as a clear favourite as he enjoys a healthy 94-point lead over second-placed Pieter le Roux on 386 points and Chanell van Tonder in third with 336 points.
Jaco Pitout has a relatively comfortable lead over Andries Olwagen in the Heavy Metal class with the SA2 car of Pierre van der Berg in third.
Van der Berg is clearly on the comeback trail after missing two rounds of the championship and will start the weekend as the clear favourite.
East London driver Aubrey Goddard will join the club championship for the first time this season.
In the Hot Rod class, Tiaan Oliphant has been dominant and will be a difficult man to catch with a 124-point lead over Marilie Britz in second place with Carel van Huysteen in third.
Van Huysteen unfortunately will be out of action for a while after having had surgery on his leg after hitting the wall during the last regional round at PE Oval Track Raceway at the end of last month.
The second biggest class is the 2.1 Modifieds, which is certainly becoming very competitive with 18 drivers in the championship that sees Rimon Landman with a mere 46-point lead over Damon Miles with Daniel Renison a further 113 points adrift.
Malcolm Els should be the man to watch as he continues to impress in his new car, and after missing the first four rounds he continues to climb up the championship table.
Gates to the public open at 1pm and the racing action is set to get under way at 5pm with ticket prices set at R60 for adults and R20 for children under 12 years, and trackside parking available at R50 per vehicle.
Upcoming events:
July 13: Dirt Oval racing at Victory Raceway, Club Championship round 7; Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club, round 4
July 20: Border Motocross Club Championship, round 6; Algoa Motorsport Club Championship, round 4 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
July 26-27: National Extreme Festival, round 5 in East London
July 27: Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for more information.
