Simbine, Rooskrantz named as the flag-bearers for SA Olympic team
Sports reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Sprinter Akani Simbine and gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz were named as co-flag-bearers for Team South Africa at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26.
Swimmer Kat Swanepoel and track star Mpumelelo Mhlongo will do the honours when the Paralympics kick off on August 28.
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks made the announcement at the team send-off at a swanky function at Emperors Palace.
Rooskrantz, who is hoping to become the first South African gymnast to advance beyond the qualifying stage of the Games, will be in action first thing, having been drawn to compete first up on Sunday morning.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said a beaming Rooskrantz, who had not known about her role until it was announced.
“From what I can remember there's never been a gymnast as a flag-bearer. I think it says a lot for the gymnastics community, and like I said, this also means a whole lot to us. So I will do it with such pride.”
Coach Ilse Roets-Pelser, who had kept the flag-bearer role a secret from the gymnast, said there would be an early exit for her soon after the march-by so she would be in bed comfortably before midnight.
“She has to be up early the next day to train.”
Simbine has less pressure on him, having a week before the men’s 100m heats on August 3.
Sascoc CEO Nozipho Jafta said the umbrella body had assisted athletes across the board. “We have supported every federation that is going to Paris,” she said.
Some 140 athletes across 19 codes will be in action at the Olympics.
The Paralympic team, announced on Monday, stands at 24.
Hendricks vowed that support would continue through to Los Angeles 2028.
Sascoc signed Bidvest in a watershed deal for R66m over four years, allowing them to resuscitate their Operation Excellence programme of support.
“We’ll make sure that we support you,” Hendricks told athletes and coaches who were among the guests at the function.
