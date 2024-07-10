EP A collect third consecutive win at squash interprovincial

The Eastern Province men’s A team powered to their third straight win to top their pool at the end of the round-robin phase on the third day of the Growthpoint Interprovincial squash tournament in Cape Town on Wednesday.
It was a good day for the EP men’s teams because the B side also came through strongly when it mattered, outdueling Northerns D to finish second in their pool, just one point behind Midlands B.
Up against Free State, EP A were fast out of the blocks, thanks to Sips Mpini, whose effective play at No 3 has set them up for victory each day this week.
This time, he won 3-0 against Kiran van Eeden, a prelude to the team’s third full haul of points as they outgunned their opponents 20-1.
Thomas Southway, at No 4, dropped a game against Morgan le Breton, but soon regrouped to maintain his unbeaten run and the rest of the team were equally efficient in sealing the victory.
EP A ended a huge 35 points ahead of Namibia A in their pool and they will now play Midlands A on Thursday in the cross-pool playoffs.
Western Province B finished top of pool two and will be strong favourites to qualify for Friday’s final against either EP A or Midlands A.
After suffering a defeat on Tuesday, EP B fought their way back into the mix for the top four playoffs with a solid 17-4 win over Northerns D.
The match was evenly poised after the first two ties were split, but Julian Smith then produced a typically gutsy effort to win 3-0 at No 5 for EP.
As they have done all week, the top pairing of Liam Ford and Ethan Richardson made sure there were no slip-ups as they completed a significant victory.
They will, however, have to pull out all the stops when they face the unbeaten Western Province C side in the playoffs on Thursday.
Competing in the Kaplan Cup A section, the EP women’s team had a tough fixture against WP A, who have emerged as tournament favourites.
While Bianca Keeley put in a fine performance to win in five games at No 5, and Hayley Ward and Kacey-Leigh Dodd each took games off their opponents, WP were in full control to win their third match in a row.
With one fixture remaining (they have a bye on Thursday), they have virtually secured this year’s Kaplan Cup title.
Selected results:
Women’s Kaplan Cup
Western Province A bt Eastern Province A 19-5 (WP first): Alex Fuller bt Hayley Ward 3-1 (11-4 8-11 11-6 11-4), Siyoli Waters bt Kacey-Leigh Dodd 3-1 (12-10 8-11 11-7 11-4), Karen Schultz bt Jacqui Ryder 3-0 (11-3 11-7 11-4), Juanette le Roux bt Anlen Jarman 3-0 (11-5 13-11 11-4), Miranda Lang lost to Bianca Keeley 3-2 (11-9 9-11 11-9 7-11 11-8)
Latest log: WP A 59 (3), Northerns A 32 (2), EP A 22 (2), SACD A 8 (2), Joburg Squash A 10 (3)
Men’s B section
EP A bt Free State A 20-1 (EP first): Gerard Mitchell bt Tremayne McDonald 3-0, Jason le Roux bt Lodewyk Barnard 3-0, Sips Mpini bt Kiran van Eeden 3-0, Thomas Southway bt Morgan le Breton 3-1, Michael Donaldson bt Garrett Amm 3-0
Final log: EP A 60, Namibia A 25, Northerns B 25, Free State A 23
Men’s C section
EP B bt Northerns D 17-4 (EP first): Ethan Richardson 3-1, Liam Ford bt Sean White 3-0, Rian Raubenheimer bt Rico Coetsee 3-0, Lubabalo Mtotoyi lost to Carel Ras 3-0, Julian Smith bt Bradley Hunt 3-0
Final log: Midlands B 43, EP B 42, Northerns D 36, Joburg Squash C 28
EP A collect third consecutive win at squash interprovincial
Image: Oakmont Photograhy
The Eastern Province men’s A team powered to their third straight win to top their pool at the end of the round-robin phase on the third day of the Growthpoint Interprovincial squash tournament in Cape Town on Wednesday.
It was a good day for the EP men’s teams because the B side also came through strongly when it mattered, outdueling Northerns D to finish second in their pool, just one point behind Midlands B.
Up against Free State, EP A were fast out of the blocks, thanks to Sips Mpini, whose effective play at No 3 has set them up for victory each day this week.
This time, he won 3-0 against Kiran van Eeden, a prelude to the team’s third full haul of points as they outgunned their opponents 20-1.
Thomas Southway, at No 4, dropped a game against Morgan le Breton, but soon regrouped to maintain his unbeaten run and the rest of the team were equally efficient in sealing the victory.
EP A ended a huge 35 points ahead of Namibia A in their pool and they will now play Midlands A on Thursday in the cross-pool playoffs.
Western Province B finished top of pool two and will be strong favourites to qualify for Friday’s final against either EP A or Midlands A.
After suffering a defeat on Tuesday, EP B fought their way back into the mix for the top four playoffs with a solid 17-4 win over Northerns D.
The match was evenly poised after the first two ties were split, but Julian Smith then produced a typically gutsy effort to win 3-0 at No 5 for EP.
As they have done all week, the top pairing of Liam Ford and Ethan Richardson made sure there were no slip-ups as they completed a significant victory.
They will, however, have to pull out all the stops when they face the unbeaten Western Province C side in the playoffs on Thursday.
Competing in the Kaplan Cup A section, the EP women’s team had a tough fixture against WP A, who have emerged as tournament favourites.
While Bianca Keeley put in a fine performance to win in five games at No 5, and Hayley Ward and Kacey-Leigh Dodd each took games off their opponents, WP were in full control to win their third match in a row.
With one fixture remaining (they have a bye on Thursday), they have virtually secured this year’s Kaplan Cup title.
Selected results:
Women’s Kaplan Cup
Western Province A bt Eastern Province A 19-5 (WP first): Alex Fuller bt Hayley Ward 3-1 (11-4 8-11 11-6 11-4), Siyoli Waters bt Kacey-Leigh Dodd 3-1 (12-10 8-11 11-7 11-4), Karen Schultz bt Jacqui Ryder 3-0 (11-3 11-7 11-4), Juanette le Roux bt Anlen Jarman 3-0 (11-5 13-11 11-4), Miranda Lang lost to Bianca Keeley 3-2 (11-9 9-11 11-9 7-11 11-8)
Latest log: WP A 59 (3), Northerns A 32 (2), EP A 22 (2), SACD A 8 (2), Joburg Squash A 10 (3)
Men’s B section
EP A bt Free State A 20-1 (EP first): Gerard Mitchell bt Tremayne McDonald 3-0, Jason le Roux bt Lodewyk Barnard 3-0, Sips Mpini bt Kiran van Eeden 3-0, Thomas Southway bt Morgan le Breton 3-1, Michael Donaldson bt Garrett Amm 3-0
Final log: EP A 60, Namibia A 25, Northerns B 25, Free State A 23
Men’s C section
EP B bt Northerns D 17-4 (EP first): Ethan Richardson 3-1, Liam Ford bt Sean White 3-0, Rian Raubenheimer bt Rico Coetsee 3-0, Lubabalo Mtotoyi lost to Carel Ras 3-0, Julian Smith bt Bradley Hunt 3-0
Final log: Midlands B 43, EP B 42, Northerns D 36, Joburg Squash C 28
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Pages