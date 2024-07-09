Twins’ bond set to be tested at Hockey World Cup
Siblings, 73, to compete for opposing nations in Cape Town event
Nelson Mandela Bay twins Malcolm and Richard Wentworth will renew their age-old competitive streak when they compete for opposing nations at the World Masters Hockey World Cup later this year.
The 73-year-old siblings will don the colours of SA and France, respectively, as they compete for global bragging rights at the tournament to be hosted by the City of Cape Town from October 11-21. ..
