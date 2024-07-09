Tight contests in Woodridge derby with Kingswood

The Woodridge and Kingswood hockey teams enjoyed some close competition in their annual derby at Woodridge at the weekend, with 13 goals being scored by the two schools in 11 games.
The first boys’ team faced up against a strong Kingswood side on Friday evening in exceptionally cold and windy conditions.
Woodridge patiently absorbed the pressure of the opposition attack in the first half and struck first with a well-worked goal on the counter.
Kingswood eventually managed to get a goal back in the second half, which resulted in a tightly contested 1-1 draw.
The Woodridge first girls’ team came up against an experienced Kingswood side on Saturday morning, and the first three chukkas were well-contested, with neither side managing to break the deadlock.
Woodridge were rewarded for their territorial dominance through a superb goal by Jade Kelly at the start of the final chukka.
Kingswood, however, scored from a penalty corner shortly thereafter and they struck again late in the game to secure a 2-1 win.
• On the rugby field, Woodridge started off on a positive note with a convincing victory by the U14A team.
They showed good defensive resilience to keep out Kingswood, who spread the ball wide and fast at the beginning of the game.
Woodridge then managed to control the game and play to their strengths, earning themselves a 41-12 victory.
After conceding an early try, Woodridge showed true grit and determination in the U15A encounter.
Both sides then scored two tries each and Woodridge were unlucky not to score another try at the end of the game. In a tough battle, the hosts eventually went down 19-12.
The Woodridge U15B team showed unwavering perseverance against formidable opponents, who ran out 48-10 victors.
Despite the loss, their relentless efforts and the two scored tries stand as a testament to their never-say-die spirit.
In the U16 clash, Kingswood also overcame fierce opposition to run out 48-19 winners.
The first team were outmuscled by a physical and quick Kingswood team, losing 78-10.
• Meanwhile, Kingswood College coaches Thabo Sisusa (first team assistant coach) and Mark Wilson (U16A coach) have both received their World Rugby Level 3 Accreditation (15s).
This highly selective programme provided by World Rugby is recognised as the pinnacle of rugby coaching qualifications in South Africa. It equips coaches with the expertise to lead teams at the highest level.
Sisusa was head coach for the EP Academy Week side recently and Kingswood head of rugby James Winstanley is head coach for the SA Schools team.
HeraldLIVE
Tight contests in Woodridge derby with Kingswood
Image: SUPPLIED
The Woodridge and Kingswood hockey teams enjoyed some close competition in their annual derby at Woodridge at the weekend, with 13 goals being scored by the two schools in 11 games.
The first boys’ team faced up against a strong Kingswood side on Friday evening in exceptionally cold and windy conditions.
Woodridge patiently absorbed the pressure of the opposition attack in the first half and struck first with a well-worked goal on the counter.
Kingswood eventually managed to get a goal back in the second half, which resulted in a tightly contested 1-1 draw.
The Woodridge first girls’ team came up against an experienced Kingswood side on Saturday morning, and the first three chukkas were well-contested, with neither side managing to break the deadlock.
Woodridge were rewarded for their territorial dominance through a superb goal by Jade Kelly at the start of the final chukka.
Kingswood, however, scored from a penalty corner shortly thereafter and they struck again late in the game to secure a 2-1 win.
• On the rugby field, Woodridge started off on a positive note with a convincing victory by the U14A team.
They showed good defensive resilience to keep out Kingswood, who spread the ball wide and fast at the beginning of the game.
Woodridge then managed to control the game and play to their strengths, earning themselves a 41-12 victory.
After conceding an early try, Woodridge showed true grit and determination in the U15A encounter.
Both sides then scored two tries each and Woodridge were unlucky not to score another try at the end of the game. In a tough battle, the hosts eventually went down 19-12.
The Woodridge U15B team showed unwavering perseverance against formidable opponents, who ran out 48-10 victors.
Despite the loss, their relentless efforts and the two scored tries stand as a testament to their never-say-die spirit.
In the U16 clash, Kingswood also overcame fierce opposition to run out 48-19 winners.
The first team were outmuscled by a physical and quick Kingswood team, losing 78-10.
• Meanwhile, Kingswood College coaches Thabo Sisusa (first team assistant coach) and Mark Wilson (U16A coach) have both received their World Rugby Level 3 Accreditation (15s).
This highly selective programme provided by World Rugby is recognised as the pinnacle of rugby coaching qualifications in South Africa. It equips coaches with the expertise to lead teams at the highest level.
Sisusa was head coach for the EP Academy Week side recently and Kingswood head of rugby James Winstanley is head coach for the SA Schools team.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Soccer
Sport
Rugby