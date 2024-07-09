EP men make flying start to interprovincial tournament

The Eastern Province men’s teams made a flying start to the Growthpoint Interprovincial squash tournament when they recorded satisfying wins on the opening day in Cape Town on Monday.
With the EP women’s team having a bye in the Kaplan Cup A section, the men’s A team, competing in the B section, and the B side, in the C section, started on the right note.
The A side proved too strong for Namibia A as they secured a confidence-boosting 20-2 win, only No 2 Jason le Roux being pushed in his match.
The experienced EP man was 2-0 up against Andrew Fourie but then found himself in a battle for survival as his opponent levelled the match.
Eventually, though, Le Roux stood firm when it mattered, taking the final game 11-6 for a hard-earned victory.
EP No 1 Gerard Mitchell ensured they would finish with maximum points, although he did not have it all his own way, despite winning 3-0 against Max Endjala.
There were two close games as he triumphed 12-10 11-6 12-10.
The EP B side could thank Liam Ford and Ethan Richardson for pulling them out of trouble against Joburg Squash C as they took the final two matches for an encouraging 17-8 win.
After Rian Raubenheimer had started on a positive note for EP, Joburg Squash won at Nos 4 and 5 to lead the tie 2-1 with two matches remaining.
However, Ford quickly established his domination with a solid 3-0 win over Keegan Worth and Richardson, despite dropping the third game, got his strategy back on track with a 3-1 result against Divan Potgieter.
In the women’s A section, Northerns A fired the first shots when they inflicted a rare defeat on defending champions SA Country Districts A in the opening round.
SACD have dominated the women’s Kaplan Cup in recent years, with five title wins in a row, but their Pretoria-based rivals came out with all guns blazing in their clash at the Western Province Cricket Club.
Hosts Western Province A also sent out a message that they are on a mission to prove a point in the women’s competition, comfortably negotiating their first match against Joburg Squash A, winning 20-3.
In the men’s Jarvis Cup, titleholders SA Country Districts A laid down an early marker as they blitzed Joburg Squash B 20-1.
EP's results:
Men’s B-section
EP A bt Namibia A 20-2 (EP first): G Mitchell bt M Endjala 3-0, J le Roux bt A Fourie 3-2, S Mpini bt B Grane 3-0, T Southway bt J Olivier 3-0, M Donaldson bt T Grane 3-0
Men’s C-section
EP B bt Joburg C 17-8 (EP first): E Richardson bt D Potgieter 3-1, L Ford bt K Worth 3-0, R Raubenheimer bt R Saayman 3-1, L Mtotoyi lost to L Mathekga 3-2, K Morrison lost to J Chiba 3-1.
