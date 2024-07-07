Strong support for cross-country events continues

A number of the top athletes were out of town competing in the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km but the third league of the Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Legacy Series was well-supported in perfect running conditions at Varsvlei in Bethelsdorp on Saturday.
The finishes of the competitive 4km and 10km distances were tight, with Ikhamva Athletics Club claiming the top two men’s positions in both distances.
In the men’s 4km, Sinethemba Jilingisi, 22, finished first in a time of 12 minutes and one second, with teammate Lithobe Menzeleleli, 24, in second position in 12.03. Keanu Domingo, 22, of North West University, finished third (12.19).
In the men’s 10km, Cwenga Nose, 23, crossed the finish line first in 32.13, closely followed by teammate Sinawo Poti, 22, in 32.34 and Zolani Mabongo running for Nedbank (32.43).
On the women’s front, Kayla Nell of Charlo Athletics Club defended her title and sped to the finish of the 4km in 14.55.
She was followed by Refeloe Solomons of Nedbank Running Club (15.35) and Fredah Ncube of Madibaz Athletics Club (16.25).
Solomons also grabbed the winning title of the 10km which she finished in 42.09, with Kaitlyn Wolff of Achilles AAA runner-up in a time of 42.22, followed by teammate Leigh Callaghan, who finished third in 42.35.
EP Athletics cross-country commission chair Zolani Mqoqi said the continued strong support of the NMB Cross Country Series league events explained the role of cross-country in athletics training.
“When the road-running season is off, cross-country comes in, so athletes do not lose their fitness levels.
“Cross-country is a great terrain where extra fitness is gained.
“So the purpose of cross-country is two-fold, it is a solid development platform and it gives our athletes the opportunity to sharpen their skills and God-given talents for the next running competitions,” Mqoqi said.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Series consists of four league meetings, EPA Championships and an Inter-Provincial plan to prepare the athletes for the upcoming national championships.
The fourth and final cross-country league of the season will take place at 9am at St Albans Correctional Services on Saturday.
Contact the EPA office at epa@pe.co.za or 041-374-2818 for more. — EPA LOC
Strong support for cross-country events continues
Third in series held in perfect running conditions in Bethelsdorp
Image: PETRUS RADEMEYER PHOTOGRAPHY
