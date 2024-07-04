Fuzile’s deal with Berman scuppered, boxer removed from GGP show
Manager Mlandeli Tengimfene trying to get Azinga an opponent from Mexico
The return of East London boxing golden boy Azinga Fuzile to Rodney Berman’s Golden Gloves Promotion (GGP) was scuppered after a rift between Fuzile’s management and the promoter.
While both parties declined to confirm the news, with Berman not replying to messages, Fuzile will no longer feature in the GGP tournament scheduled for Emperors Palace on August 23...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.