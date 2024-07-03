Sport

Former high jump world champion Freitag found dead

By Reuters - 03 July 2024
In this file photo, SA's Jacques Freitag celebrates winning gold in the high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in the Stade de France at Saint-Denis near Paris August 25, 2003. Freitag was found dead in Pretoria on Tuesday
In this file photo, SA's Jacques Freitag celebrates winning gold in the high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in the Stade de France at Saint-Denis near Paris August 25, 2003. Freitag was found dead in Pretoria on Tuesday
Image: Gary Hershorn / Reuters / File Photo

South African former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag has been found dead with gunshot wounds having been missing for two weeks, SA media reported on Tuesday.

According to Netwerk24, Freitag, 42, was found in the grass near a cemetery in Pretoria West, SA, and police are treating the case as murder.

He was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his mother's house with an unknown man late on June 17.

Freitag won world championships at youth, junior, and senior levels. He took gold in the high jump at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

He jumped a personal best 2.38 metres in 2005. — Reuters

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read