Eastern Province’s U16 hockey teams were the toast of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday as the girls’ team were crowned Sashoc (SA Schools Hockey Association) National Week champions while the boys finished runners-up in Bloemfontein.
The girls’ team claimed the gold medal by beating Boland 1-0 in a tight final on Wednesday.
A unique EP double was thwarted by the narrowest of margins, as the boys lost in a shootout after the final ended 2-2.
That was still good enough to clinch the silver medal and cap a good week for the province. — HeraldLIVE
EP U16 girls win gold in Bloem, boys clinch silver
Image: SUPPLIED
