Edwards lurks in background for Nontshinga title
IBF junior-flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga might be scheduled to defend his crown against another opponent, but his fight with Sunny Edwards refuses to go away, as the Englishman keeps stoking the fires.
Interest was piqued when Edwards beat Adrien Curiel on a technical decision in the US over the weekend and subsequently called out the South African to a clash...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.