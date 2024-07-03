The third league of the Nelson Mandela Bay Cross-Country Legacy Series will be held on Saturday at Varsvlei in Bethelsdorp.
EP Athletics cross-country commission chair Zolani Mqoqi applauded the clubs and schools which had supported the previous two league cross-country events, with more than 500 athletes participating in each event.
“We are looking forward to hosting the next two league events and witnessing keen athletes of all ages, 8-83 years of age, competing in events ranging from 1km to 10km during a fun cross-country experience,” Mqoqi said.
Both league events start at 9am at 1 Barbina Road, Sanctor, with the final League 4 being held on the more challenging routes at St Albans Correctional Services next Saturday.
The NMB Cross-Country Series finishes at the exciting EPA Championships at Nelson Mandela University on August 3.
Bernard Petersen, speaking on behalf of Madibaz Athletics Club and Nelson Mandela University, the venue host of the EPA Championships, endorsed the upcoming events.
“Cross-country has proven itself over many years to be one of the disciplines that improve both road running and track and field performance, so an important part of an athlete’s training programme.
“As an institution, we are looking forward to hosting the 2024 EPA Cross-Country Champs, last year was a resounding success with over 3,000 participants who, despite the weather, thoroughly enjoyed the event.
“We anticipate another great cross-country championship event this year.”
Contact EPA office at epa@pe.co.za or 041-374-2818 for more. — EP LOC
HeraldLIVE
Cross-country athletes gear up for third league event
Image: PETRUS RADEMEYER
