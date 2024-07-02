Broos’s Bafana among best country has had — Radebe
Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe believes the current national team group warrants being spoken about as one of the best groups the country has had since readmission in 1992.
When considering Bafana’s best squads ever, the 1996, 1998, 2002 and 2009 classes are obvious standouts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.