Self-belief critical to Madibaz’s USSA netball dream

Madibaz netball coach Jeanie Steyn is banking on the team’s self-belief to guide them to the podium in the University Sports SA tournament next week.
The event takes place at the University of Johannesburg from July 1 to 5.
The Mandela University side are looking to repeat, or better, the highs of 2022 when they went all the way to the final before having to settle for silver.
Steyn, an old hand at navigating the demands of the USSAs as a player, said they had set themselves this goal last year already.
The fact, however, is that the cream of the country’s players stands between them and a successful run at the title.
“The lessons we have learnt is that once it gets to the knockout stages of a competition, it’s a whole new ball game,” Steyn said.
“Hence, we will adopt a systematic approach this year. There is a belief in the team that we can medal and having the players’ buy-in is already a win.”
Steyn, who is following in the sizeable footsteps of Lana Krige as head coach, said they would retain much of her predecessor’s approach.
“As a team we are very process-orientated, focusing on our systems and making sure that we do the right things consistently.
“This is something that I have learnt from my mentor [Lana Krige]. If we can trust the process, we know the results will come.”
The Madibaz coach will also be able to count on the experience of five of her players who have been competing in the national Telkom Netball League.
“As coaches, we know that simulating game time is very challenging, so to have players participating in this league and gaining that experience is invaluable.”
Anke Britz and Kelly du Toit (captain) played for the Eastern Cape Comets, where Steyn is the assistant coach.
After topping the log in the B division, they came through a nerve-racking semifinal against the Mpumalanga Sunbirds before falling two goals short in the final against Kingdom Stars.
The other three — Kaylin Coetzer, Hanniska van Vuuren and Juanita van Tonder — enjoyed a good season in the A division with the EC Aloes, who went on to finish fifth.
Steyn planned to blend that experience with rising talents such as Erin Hartland, Elke Erasmus and Nicole Lister. The trio, as well as Britz, are all members of the Nelson Mandela Bay U19 team currently competing in the Telkom U19 Championship in Pretoria.
“With a mix of new blood and experience we have speed and players who can think on court, so I’m excited to put this team’s grit to the test,” she said.
“The squad’s experience is spread throughout the court, which makes it easier to set the bar for the younger players to follow.”
The coach emphasised the importance of doing well at the USSAs.
“Although it doesn’t get the same amount of publicity as Varsity Netball, it is just as important because the top eight teams qualify for that competition,” Steyn said.
For her, the USSAs was a true reflection of the various universities’ strengths as it was physically demanding and mentally challenging.
“It is great preparation for Varsity Netball.” — Full Stop communications
