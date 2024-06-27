Madibaz karatekas aim to make a fist of it at Ussa week

The Madibaz karate team are determined to make a fist of it when they take on the country’s top tertiary teams at the annual University Sports SA tournament later this month.
A total of 22 student-athletes will represent Mandela University at the event, which takes place at North-West University in Vanderbijlpark on June 29 and 30.
The team will consist of five karatekas in the semi-contact and 16 in the full-contact disciplines — both including kata and kumite categories.
Having placed fourth overall with a haul of 20 medals a year ago there is an air of expectancy in the Madibaz camp to go one or more steps better this time round.
In 2023, with a team of 14, they notched up nine medals in the semi-contact and 11 in the full-contact discipline.
Madibaz head coach Adré Weideman, named in the South African team earlier this year, said since then there had been a concerted effort in several areas to up their game.
“We placed a focus on increasing the number of members in our club to improve our overall depth. So we have been on a recruitment drive.”
To complement this, a revamped training programme has been introduced to improve their methods and “this had some positive spin-offs”.
Besides Weideman, a former Ussa participant for Madibaz herself, Luchay Weideman, her sister, and Arden Harris were also selected for the national team.
“Luchay and Arden are also our top karatekas for semi-contact and are expected to do well as they are highly ranked nationally in their divisions.”
The Madibaz trio earned national colours on the back of top-three placings in their respective categories at the national championships in March.
Madibaz Sport karate manager Sipho Sibande backed the team to be competitive at the USSAs.
“The club has consistently delivered podium finishes at USSA tournaments over the years, something we would like to continue.”
He pointed to the student-led executive committee which always sought to create participation opportunities as a major reason for the club’s growth across both disciplines.
The full-contact team dominated the Eastern Cape Kyokushin Karate Development Tournament in Mdantsane in March and, last month, the full and semi-contact outfits continued their USSA preparations at the Madibaz competition.
There Luchay Weideman led the way with four gold medals as the team picked up 18 medals in total. — Full Stop Communications
