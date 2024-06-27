Extreme action expected at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The fourth round of the National Extreme Festival comes to Aldo Scribante this weekend in what promises to be an extreme action affair.
With all of the classes reaching the halfway stage of the national championships, the riders and drivers will be letting it all hang out around the tight confines of the 2.48km circuit.
Classes that will be in action are Astron Energy Polo Cup, Gazoo Racing SA Cup, SA Touring Cars including SATC Supa Cup, Investchem F1600 including Formula Ford Kent, Extreme Supercars driven by Dunlop, VW Rookie Cup and the hugely popular SunBet ZX10 Masters Cup motorcycles.
Local motor racing star Jeandre Marais (Team Red, Motul, APS, Syrabix), who is currently sixth in the championship standings, will be quietly confident that the home track advantage will play in his favour in the incredibly competitive Astron Energy Polo Cup class, where a podium finish is definitely within his grasp.
Just 10 points separate the championship leader Jason Loosemore (Security Fencing & Alarms) and Nathan Victor (Summit Racing), with Victor having spent a lot of time at Scribante of late, being the favourite going into the weekend.
Another local driver who will be in action this weekend is 13-year-old Joshua Moore (Fleet Dynamics, Puma, BPW).
He will be taking part in the VW Rookie Cup class, where he is currently fourth in the series that has been set up to fast-track talented kart-racers into mainstream saloon car racing.
A first for the SA Touring Car series will be a split for race two where the Touring Cars and SupaPolos will run individual races.
Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics, WCT) in a BMW 128i leads the series but Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics) in the very quick VW Golf 8 GTI will be hunting him down.
Not to be discounted are the trio of Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla’s of Saood Variawa, Michael van Rooyen and Nathi Msimanga, who always seem to perform well at Scribante.
In the SATC Super Cup, VW Motorsport driver Jonathan Mogotsi has a slender eight-point lead over Keegan Campos (Campos Transport, Turn 1 Insurance Brokers) with rising star Charl Visser (Astron Energy) a further seven points adrift.
The Gazoo Racing SA Cup is a unique series in that it is made up of three different groups, with it being a combination of young up-and-coming talents, prominent dealer network personnel as well as a host of motoring journalists.
For single-seater enthusiasts, it will be the last opportunity to watch the Investchem Formula 1600 and Formula Ford Kent in their current form competing at Scribante, as 2025 sees the introduction of the MSA Formula 4 cars that will replace the single-seaters.
Karting star Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly, Sparco, Pretoria Noord Toyota) has taken to the single-seaters like a duck to water and has dominated the last two events leaving him an eight-point lead in the championship standings.
Current Championship leader in the Formula Ford Kent class Ian Schofield (Investchem) was a late withdrawal from this event and it gives his teammate Rick Morris an opportunity to play catch-up in the title chase.
On two wheels in the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 class, Jayson Lamb (Max 4 Cars), who leads class C, unfortunately won’t be taking part after breaking his collarbone in a fall at Scribante last weekend during practice.
Clinton Seller (King Price) has won every round of the championship so far this season, but at the time of going to the press, his name didn’t appear on the list of entries.
The Extreme Super Cars driven by Dunlop will be the fastest series on track this weekend and if the weather conditions are right, a new lap record may be set.
Stuart White (Into Africa, Wurth SA, Sparco SA) has been in brilliant form at Scribante along with his teammate Xolile Letlaka in their lightning-fast Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVOs.
Local Lamborghini drivers Silvio and Aldo Scribante will be missing the action due to business commitments abroad.
Today's practice session and qualifying is free to the public. Saturday's racing action gets under way at 10am and tickets are available at the gate at R100 per person with children under 12 free.
July events
5-6: Algoa National Rally in Jeffreys Bay & Longmore Forest
6: Winterberg Club Enduro – Rover Motorcycle Club
13: Dirt Oval racing at Victory Raceway, Club Championship round 6; Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club – round 4
20: Border Motocross Club Championship – round 6; Algoa Motorsport Club Championship – round 4 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
26-27: National Extreme Festival round 5 in East London; Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
27: Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for more information.
