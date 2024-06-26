EP Tenpin president Garreth Hechter continued his fine form when he shot the highest game of 278 pins in the singles section of the African Zone Championships which started at Planet X Bowl in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
He finished joint second on 1,370 with Eastern Gauteng's Alain Regnard.
KZN's Andrew Cyster took gold with 1,372 pins.
Jiveshkar Sewchuran (1,268) of Midlands finished in fourth position.
Gail Quin of Central Gauteng took gold in the women's division with 1,268 pins and rolled the women's high game of 268.
Egypt, Ethiopia and Mauritius are the other countries participating in the prestigious international event, which also includes doubles, trios, team and masters sections.
HeraldLIVE
Hechter continues fine tenpin form
Image: SUPPLIED
EP Tenpin president Garreth Hechter continued his fine form when he shot the highest game of 278 pins in the singles section of the African Zone Championships which started at Planet X Bowl in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
He finished joint second on 1,370 with Eastern Gauteng's Alain Regnard.
KZN's Andrew Cyster took gold with 1,372 pins.
Jiveshkar Sewchuran (1,268) of Midlands finished in fourth position.
Gail Quin of Central Gauteng took gold in the women's division with 1,268 pins and rolled the women's high game of 268.
Egypt, Ethiopia and Mauritius are the other countries participating in the prestigious international event, which also includes doubles, trios, team and masters sections.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Pages
Sport