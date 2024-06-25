Two EP players named in SA girls' and boys' hockey squads

Eastern Province players Alulutho Adams (Collegiate) and Kian Cambier (Grey High) were named in the SA Schools hockey girls' and boys' hockey squads respectively teams after last week’s interprovincial tournaments.
A girls’ squad of 18 was named after the SASHOC U18 Week in Bloemfontein and they have been on a training camp in the city, finishing on Tuesday.
The U18 girls’ tournament was won by Southern Gauteng A under the captaincy of Reabitswe Phume, who is one of the more experienced players in the national squad, having already been part of the SA Olympic Games squad.
National selection convener Robbie Pullen said in selecting the final squad they had looked at more than just how a player performed in her position.
“The week helped us to evaluate each player’s skill and temperament,” he said.
“It is important to look at these things as there is cross-pollination between the U18 and U21 sides.
The boys’ tournament also took place in Bloemfontein, with Cambier excelling for the EP side during the week to earn his national selection.
The race for the title was contested by Western Cape teams, Western Province and Boland, with the former taking the crown for the fourth straight year 3-2 after an extremely well contested showdown.
WP were rewarded for their efforts by having eight players selected for the national squad. — SuperSportschools.com
