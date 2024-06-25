Night of fast-paced action at PE oval track

A well-prepared dirt-oval track combined with a perfect windless winter evening laid down the foundation for some excellent high-speed entertainment at PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday night.
Piet Scheepers made a dominant return to oval track action in the Hot Rod class where he immediately stamped his authority on proceedings, winning all three heats and the final.
Regional Championship leader Tiaan Oliphant, along with the very quick Jaco Aylward, could just not quite match the pace of the legendary Scheepers, yet they had the appreciative crowd cheering at their high-speed antics out on the circuit.
In the Heavy Metal class JP Coetzee, the championship leader at the halfway stage, unfortunately withdrew before the event started, so this allowed Pierre van der Berg (SA2) to storm to the front of the championship after a strong performance, claiming two heat wins and the final along the way.
Relative newcomer Johan Knoesen in his very well-prepared BMW had a really impressive evening, putting in a great performance of consistency in the Heavy Metal class to be voted the Driver of the Day.
In the 1600 Stock Saloon class Keegan Ellard was the star of the night and got the better of championship leader Daniel Renison, providing some really entertaining racing, with Deon Kretzmann putting his bad luck behind him and returning to form to take third place overall.
Malcolm Els, who was a late starter in the championship, owned the 2.1 Modified class on the night, bagging two heat wins and the final to jump up the standings to end fifth overall in the title hunt with another two rounds still to go.
Rimon Landman has a 16-point lead over Damon Miles with Branden McPherson a mere one point behind in third place.
The American Saloon class had an impressive field of nine V8-powered beasts to thrill the crowd.
Woman-driver Rozanne Jansen claimed her first race win since joining the class, putting in a gutsy performance under immense pressure from the charging pack behind her.
She now moves up into second place in the championship standings behind leader Rohan van Vuuren.
Pieta Victor was the class act of the night, playing the waiting game throughout the heats to come out with guns blazing in the final to win comfortably in the end and move up to fourth in the championship.
The biggest class of the night was the super-competitive 1660 Modified class with 18 starters and it was Francois Engelbrecht who stormed to victory in fairly dominant fashion after three heats of intense action.
That saw South African champion Marthinus Muller finish fourth overall and maintain his lead in the championship, with Percy Noah in second just 17 points adrift.
Class results:
Junior Hot Rods: 1 Justin Fourie, 2 Quade de Lange, 3 Ciska Bernardo
1600 Saloons: 1 Keegan Ellard, 2 Daniel Renison, 3 Deon Kretzmann
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Francois Engelbrecht, 2 Percy Noah, 3 Jason Drake
Hot Rods: 1 Piet Scheepers, 2 Jaco Aylward, 3 Tiaan Oliphant
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Malcolm Els, 2 Ramon Landman, 3 Johan Knoesen
Heavy Metals: 1 Pierre van der Berg, 2 Johannes Tolmie, 3 Jaco Pitout
V8 American Saloons: 1 Pieter Victor, 2 Ruzanne Jansen, 3 Juan Roesstorff.
Image: Peter Henning/EC Oval Race Pics
