Eastern Cape weightlifting took a step in the right direction after bringing home a handful of medals from the SA U14, Youth, Junior and Senior Championships held in Stellenbosch recently.
Four athletes brought home a total of five medals, with Leerah Williams of Morningside High School walking away with two gold medals in the youth and junior divisions at the competition held in the middle of June.
Lifting in the 55kg weight class, Williams successfully snatched 35kg, while recording a 49kg clean and jerk to give her a total of 84kg.
Meanwhile, Hayley Williams, from Linkside High School, came home with a silver medal in the 55kg weight class in the junior division, recording a 28kg snatch and a 42kg clean and jerk, totalling 70kg.
Elsewhere, Bertram High's Roshnay Malgas bagged a silver medal in the youth division, achieving lifts of 35kg and 37kg for a total of 74kg.
Elrico Madatt scooped the bronze medal in the youth division's 73kg body weight class, where he successfully recorded lifts of 48kg and 55kg respectively for a total of 103kg.
Eastern Cape Weightlifting Association chair George Piet expressed pride in the way the EC athletes conducted themselves on the platform.
“Our weightlifters from NMB weightlifting have done so much better than they did in 2023,” Piet said.
“They have improved their totals in both the snatch and clean and jerk disciplines, and we are very proud of what they have achieved.”
In addition to their individual accolades, the EC team also brought home the best youth and junior team trophies from the championships, an achievement Piet describes as another feather in their caps.
“We would like to thank the NMB Academy of Sport, as well as the NMBM department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, for their support.
“Our aim [as a region] is to host the 2025 edition of the event, and to do this we will need the support of all our stakeholders.”
HeraldLIVE
Bay weightlifters shine on national platform
Image: Supplied
Eastern Cape weightlifting took a step in the right direction after bringing home a handful of medals from the SA U14, Youth, Junior and Senior Championships held in Stellenbosch recently.
Four athletes brought home a total of five medals, with Leerah Williams of Morningside High School walking away with two gold medals in the youth and junior divisions at the competition held in the middle of June.
Lifting in the 55kg weight class, Williams successfully snatched 35kg, while recording a 49kg clean and jerk to give her a total of 84kg.
Meanwhile, Hayley Williams, from Linkside High School, came home with a silver medal in the 55kg weight class in the junior division, recording a 28kg snatch and a 42kg clean and jerk, totalling 70kg.
Elsewhere, Bertram High's Roshnay Malgas bagged a silver medal in the youth division, achieving lifts of 35kg and 37kg for a total of 74kg.
Elrico Madatt scooped the bronze medal in the youth division's 73kg body weight class, where he successfully recorded lifts of 48kg and 55kg respectively for a total of 103kg.
Eastern Cape Weightlifting Association chair George Piet expressed pride in the way the EC athletes conducted themselves on the platform.
“Our weightlifters from NMB weightlifting have done so much better than they did in 2023,” Piet said.
“They have improved their totals in both the snatch and clean and jerk disciplines, and we are very proud of what they have achieved.”
In addition to their individual accolades, the EC team also brought home the best youth and junior team trophies from the championships, an achievement Piet describes as another feather in their caps.
“We would like to thank the NMB Academy of Sport, as well as the NMBM department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, for their support.
“Our aim [as a region] is to host the 2025 edition of the event, and to do this we will need the support of all our stakeholders.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby