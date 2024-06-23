Sarah Baum, Frederico Morais take all in WSL J-Bay Classic

SA’s Sarah Baum and Portugal’s Frederico Morais won the World Surf League (WSL) J-Bay Classic presented by Corona Specialty over Sally Fitzgibbons and Michael February (SA) in clean, three- to four-foot waves at Supertubes on Saturday.
Everyone loves Fitzgibbons, but the local crowd was cheering for Baum, the local trials winner who had made it all the way to the final.
Supertubes pumped perfect waves all day, albeit a bit slow at times.
Fitzgibbons stayed busy, building her house with two medium-range scores, while Baum played the waiting game.
Both surfers improved their scores on a great exchange, with Baum getting an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10), but she still required a medium score to overtake Fitzgibbons.
Time was running out as the locals started whistling, and Baum got the message and swung around into a beautiful wave.
Two big turns in the pocket and Baum was charging towards a meaty section on the inside.
Baum emerged from a whitewater explosion and the beach erupted as she stood tall, both arms raised in the air.
With that, she became the first SA woman to win a world event in Jeffreys Bay since Shavonne Hill in 1987.
“I can’t even believe what just happened,” Baum said.
“As soon as I made that wave, all the emotions came flowing uncontrollably.
“I don’t usually claim waves, but I claim that wave.
“I could hear everyone on the beach blowing up.
“I even had goosebumps on my head.
“I made a couple of mistakes so I was trying to move forward and not think about that.
“This event was just to iron out a few creases in my surfing and I feel like I did that.
“Now I’m off to Ballito and then the Olympics, so hopefully I can continue this momentum, carry on believing in myself, because that’s the main thing I want to do,” Baum said.
The men’s final saw Morais and February sitting wide from each other in the line-up, waiting for the sets.
Morais snatched two quick leg looseners, while February kept his cards close to his chest far out the back.
It was an agonisingly slow heat.
The Portuguese powerhouse slid into a wave under priority, cranking out huge layback carves back into the pocket and drawing out his turns.
He locked in a 6.00 and a 6.83 back-to-back to put the pressure on February.
The tension was palpable as February found a good wave to work with.
He lay into his turns and showed some flair as he hit the lip.
It was good, but not good enough, and Morais triumphed.
“J-Bay is not a place, it’s an emotion,” Morais said.
“It’s the best wave in the world.
“J-Bay has always been kind to me, the wave, the people, I love it here. It was a super special week with a bit of competition, a bit of free surfing, it’s just what I was looking for,” Morais said.
“Surfing with some of the most iconic surfers in the world, from young to old generations, we all surfed together. It was my first time surfing a twinny too! It was just a beautiful week and to come up with the win against Michael February, one of the most stylish surfers in the world, was just so special.” — WSL
