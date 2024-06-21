Thruster Round sees leader board shake-up at J-Bay Classic

The World Surf League (WSL) J-Bay Classic, presented by Corona Specialty, completed the first Thruster Round for men and women in clean, three- to four-foot waves at Supertubes on Thursday.
As the onshore wind arrived, it created the perfect conditions for the Sealand Airs For Good expression session which saw local youngsters and international invitees go to air all for a good cause.
After scoring an excellent 8.83 (out of a possible 10) in the Twin Fin Round on Wednesday, Coco Ho (HAW) is still on top of the women’s leader board after scoring a 5.50 in the Thruster Round, with a total of 14.33.
“I’m stoked, I was just excited to come here, get some reps in at J-Bay and ride fun boards,” Ho said.
“It’s been such beautiful conditions every day.
“I’m probably the most experienced in the twin fin category in the past four years so I was so excited to ride those in J-Bay.
“I’ll admit it was more of a job for me to ride the thruster, but it was good.”
Women’s trials winner Sarah Baum (SA) is firmly in the mix, in second place on the leader board with her excellent ride in the Twin Fin Round on Wednesday and a 5.77 in the Thruster Round.
“It’s really tricky out there,” Baum said.
“The sets roll through and it looks like you need to paddle deeper, but you’re actually in the right spot and you just need to trust your instincts.
“There are some really sick waves out there, it’s fun.”
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) and Sierra Kerr (AUS) are on their heels in third and fourth, with Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) and Sage Erickson (USA) rounding off the leader board.
Sierra Kerr (AUS) scored the best wave of the Women’s Thruster Round with a 7.33, speeding down the line to throw down a big turn before sliding into a quick barrel.
Kerr first travelled to J-Bay with her family when she was just six months old and now she’s competing at Supertubes in the same event as her father, Josh.
“It’s really cool and apparently we’re even staying in the same house as we were back then,” Kerr said.
“It’s a lot different from how I thought it was going to be, you always have an idea of something so when it surprises you it’s sick.”
In the men’s Thruster Round, Josh Kerr found a great-looking wave and went straight for an aerial manoeuvre, landing a huge full rotation for a 6.67 to go into his total score and move into second on the men’s leader board.
“I was stoked, I don’t chuck as many airs these days,” Kerr said.
“I got the nice full rotation and landed straight and clean, it felt kind of effortless and got me all excited so I tried a couple more.
“It’s just good to be out there, it was fun.”
Michael February (SA) showed his versatility and skill at Supertubes when he scored a solid 7.67 in the Thruster Round to add to his incredible 9-point ride from the Twin Fin Round.
February sits at the top of the Men’s Leaderboard with a total of 16.67.
Trials winner Luke Thompson (SA) is proving to be a real threat in the Supertubes lineup when he earned an excellent 8.00 in the Thruster Round for his powerful surfing in the pocket.
Thompson is currently third on the leader board with Frederico Morais (POR) in fourth. — WSL
Thruster Round sees leader board shake-up at J-Bay Classic
Image: WSL / TOSTEE
