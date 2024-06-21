Muirite Striders Road Running Club are celebrating their 30th birthday this year and to honour this they will stage the Corkwood Galaxy Bingo race at the Corkwood Mall in Kariega on Saturday.
The 15km event starts at 7am while the 5km runners will head off at 7.15am.
The start and finish is at the undercover parking and the popular Gino Fabbri will be the entertainer for the morning.
There are two vouchers of R1,000 for Puma running shoes up for grabs in a lucky draw.
Event entries can be made from 3pm to 6pm on Friday or from 6am on Saturday.
For more information, contact race organiser Margie du Toit on 082-496-2926.
Muirite Striders host running events in Kariega
Image: SUPPLIED
