Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wild cards

A trio of former world number ones Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki have been handed wild cards into the main draw of next month's Wimbledon championship, the tournament organisers.
Kerber, down at 224th in the world rankings after 18 months on maternity leave, won the tournament in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2016.
Osaka and Wozniacki, who both also took lengthy breaks from the tour during their pregnancies, have five Grand Slam titles between them.
Japan's Osaka, who reached the quarterfinals of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week, has progressed to the third round at Wimbledon on two occasions, while Wozniacki has made it to the last 16 six times.
Local hope and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who was sidelined for eight months last year after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle, was also awarded a wild card for the grass court Grand Slam.
Raducanu is ranked 165th in the world.
Britain's Fran Jones, Lily Miyazaki, and Heather Watson are the other players to be awarded entry into the women's singles.
On the men's side, all the players to receive wild cards were from Britain, with Liam Broady the standout name.
One wild card is yet to be awarded in both the men's and women's draws.
Meanwhile, last year's Wimbledon semifinalist Daniil Medvedev suffered his first loss of the grass court season on Wednesday, going down 6-3 2-6 7-6(5) to Zhang Zhizhen in the Halle Open second round.
Russian third seed Medvedev made a shaky start but fought back in the second set, powering down five aces and breaking China's Zhang twice.
The former US Open champion paid a heavy price for double faults in the third set, however, as Zhang, ranked 42nd, came through long rallies in the tiebreak to clinch his first win over a top-five ranked opponent on grass and reach the quarterfinals.
“It was a really tough match,” Zhang said. “Last time I lost to him in a third set tiebreak. When we went into a third set tiebreak today I was thinking, a perfect moment for revenge.”
Zhang will next face American Christopher Eubanks, who beat defending champion Alexander Bublik 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3.
German world number four Alexander Zverev overcame Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 7-6(5) after winning a close tiebreak in the second set to reach the last eight.
“Extremely happy with my performance, I'm enjoying the moment in these beautiful courts, happy with the way I'm playing,” the 27-year-old Zverev said.
The second seed will next face Frenchman Arthur Fils, who defeated fellow German Dominik Koepfer 6-3 6-4. — Reuters
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wild cards
Image: Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images
A trio of former world number ones Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki have been handed wild cards into the main draw of next month's Wimbledon championship, the tournament organisers.
Kerber, down at 224th in the world rankings after 18 months on maternity leave, won the tournament in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2016.
Osaka and Wozniacki, who both also took lengthy breaks from the tour during their pregnancies, have five Grand Slam titles between them.
Japan's Osaka, who reached the quarterfinals of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week, has progressed to the third round at Wimbledon on two occasions, while Wozniacki has made it to the last 16 six times.
Local hope and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who was sidelined for eight months last year after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle, was also awarded a wild card for the grass court Grand Slam.
Raducanu is ranked 165th in the world.
Britain's Fran Jones, Lily Miyazaki, and Heather Watson are the other players to be awarded entry into the women's singles.
On the men's side, all the players to receive wild cards were from Britain, with Liam Broady the standout name.
One wild card is yet to be awarded in both the men's and women's draws.
Meanwhile, last year's Wimbledon semifinalist Daniil Medvedev suffered his first loss of the grass court season on Wednesday, going down 6-3 2-6 7-6(5) to Zhang Zhizhen in the Halle Open second round.
Russian third seed Medvedev made a shaky start but fought back in the second set, powering down five aces and breaking China's Zhang twice.
The former US Open champion paid a heavy price for double faults in the third set, however, as Zhang, ranked 42nd, came through long rallies in the tiebreak to clinch his first win over a top-five ranked opponent on grass and reach the quarterfinals.
“It was a really tough match,” Zhang said. “Last time I lost to him in a third set tiebreak. When we went into a third set tiebreak today I was thinking, a perfect moment for revenge.”
Zhang will next face American Christopher Eubanks, who beat defending champion Alexander Bublik 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3.
German world number four Alexander Zverev overcame Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 7-6(5) after winning a close tiebreak in the second set to reach the last eight.
“Extremely happy with my performance, I'm enjoying the moment in these beautiful courts, happy with the way I'm playing,” the 27-year-old Zverev said.
The second seed will next face Frenchman Arthur Fils, who defeated fellow German Dominik Koepfer 6-3 6-4. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Pages
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer